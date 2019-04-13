Cole Custer Captures First Career Richmond Raceway Victory in the ToyotaCare 250

Cole Custer outlasted the field to capture the victory in the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Dash 4 Cash race at Richmond Raceway (Richmond). Custer got around Austin Cindric of Team Penke on the last restart of the race to garner his first career victory at America’s Premier Short Track. Custer also won $100,000 as the Dash 4 Cash winner.

“When I got the restarts right it was good,” said Cole Custer, driver of the No. 00 for Stewart-Haas Racing. “It is a great race for us. Our first short track win and second win of the year. It means a ton.”

The competitive ToyotaCare250 included nine lead changes with six leaders. Custer led the most laps at 122 followed by Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports with 86 laps and Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing at 32 laps. The ToyotaCare 250 win was Custer’s second victory and sixth top-10 finish in the NXS this season. It was his fourth victory in 79 NXS races.

Cindric posted his second top-10 finish in three races at Richmond. It is his sixth top-10 finish in 2019. Allgaier posted his seventh top-10 finish in 17 races at Richmond. The top five rounded out with Allgaier in third, Tyler Reddick of Richard Childress Racing in fourth, and Ryan Sieg of RSS Racing in fifth.

Toyota Supra driver Riley Herbst of Joe Gibbs Racing was the highest-finishing Toyota driver in Friday night’s ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond as he finished ninth in his 2019 NXS debut.

“We started on the pole and led a few laps in the beginning,” said Herbst, driver of the No. 18 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing. “I definitely learned a lot every single lap tonight and Richmond is definitely a difficult race track, but it’s fun.”

After leading 32 laps (of 250), defending ToyotaCare 250 champion Christopher Bell was involved in an on-track incident in stage two that put him off the pit cycle. As a result, Bell finished 16th and remains second in the NXS driver point standings behind Reddick.

Richmond Raceway PR