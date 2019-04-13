Nichols Claims Railsplitter 40 At Lincoln Speedway's Season Opener

The sound of racing engines and the smell of high octane fuel was back at the Logan County Fairgrounds this past Friday, April 12. It was Freaky Fast opening night at Lincoln Speedway, presented by Jimmy John’s.

The headliner of the night was the Midwest Stock Car Tour Street Stocks. 20 cars took the green with Lovington, IL’s Jeremy Nichols racing into the early lead. Nichols held the advantage throughout the 40-lap event with Jerrad Krick in tow. Krick closed the gap in the late going of the race but even with a late caution wasn’t able to make a move. Nichols went on to claim the victory in his beautiful #24 ride. Krick took second, while Lance Evans, Nick Macklin, and Don Hilleary rounded out the top five.

One of the most exciting races of the night was the DIRTcar Modified 20-lap feature. Many time track champion, Brian Lynn, of Mason City fended off numerous challenges from Ray Bollinger and Tommy Sheppard. The two drivers tried high and low to no avail. Lynn started the season where he left off a year ago, leading the Modified standings. Bollinger, Sheppard, Steve Stotler, and Austin Lynn completed the top five.

It was Springfield, IL’s Jake Little’s night in the DIRTcar Pro Late Models. Little started up front and never looked back, taking the opening night win. Denny Woodworth had a real nice run and finished in the second spot, while Brandon Eskew, Chris Morefield, and Dane Arvin were top five finishers.

In the Nutech Seed DII Midgets, Andy Baugh, the defending point champion, was scheduled to start on the pole. Baugh, though, took the Nutech Seed Front Row Challenge and put himself at the tail of the field, going for a $100 bonus. It was a good night to do it, as there were only six cars in the class. Baugh moved into third early on and methodically worked past Mark McMahill and Brandon Smith to claim the victory.

Rounding out Friday night’s action was the DIRTcar Hornets. Clinton, IL’s Eric Vanapeldoorn claimed the heat and feature win in convincing fashion but it was Morgan Greene than many people were talking about. Greene had a wild flip in the heat race, flying high into the air while barrel rolling. Somehow, not only was Greene physically okay, the crew was able to get the car back on track for the feature. Greene finished sixth. Danny Oates, David Lauritson, Carter Dart, and Cook Crawford picked up top five finishes.

Those attending the track on opening night should hold onto their wristbands and turn them into the Lincoln Jimmy John’s during the month of April. Those who do will receive a free Frenchie with the purchase of a sandwich.

The next event at Lincoln Speedway comes up on Friday, April 26 as it will be Kitchen Cooked Potato Chips Fan Appreciation Night. Admission will be slashed to just $10 per person and the 305 Sprint Cars will be in action. Also running that night will be the Big Ten Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Nutech Seed DII Midgets, and Hornets. Full information can be found at Lincolnspeedwayil.com.

