Wu-Tang Clan to Perform at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway on Tuesday, June 18

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) and AEG Presents will welcome the Wu-Tang Clan’s 25th Anniversary of 36 Chambers Tour to Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway on Tuesday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the public online at vaculive.com or in-person at The National Box Office at 708 East Broad Street in Richmond, Va. on Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m. Virginia Credit Union and RICHMOND NATION members will receive an exclusive pre-sale for the Wu-Tang Clan concert on Thursday, April 18 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Twenty-five years ago, the Wu-Tang Clan changed hip-hop music forever. Bursting onto the music scene with the release of Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), the group quickly became recognized for its innovative beats and clever lyrics, as well as the diverse personalities and talents that make up its nine-member hip-hop group.

The Wu-Tang Clan has released seven gold and platinum studio albums with worldwide sales of more than 40 million albums. With the release of their debut album in 1993 songs like “C.R.E.A.M” and “Protect Ya Neck” introduced hip-hop pioneer, The RZA, as a groundbreaking hip-hop craftsman. With lyrics that combine the reality of 1990s New York and the world of martial arts, the Wu-Tang Clan has created a unique mythology that captures the hearts and fans worldwide.

The Commonwealth Mall at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! will feature concessions, displays, and merchandise on the day of the event, with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. Parking for the event is located in Lot D, at the corner of Laburnum and Carolina Avenues, and can be accessed through Gate 4 on Laburnum Avenue. Parking is $10 cash only for the public and free for Virginia Credit Union members with lots opening at 5:30 p.m.

Virginia Credit Union LIVE! continues to bring top musical acts and superior concert experiences to music fans in the Richmond region. The venue has hosted top national recording artists such as Aerosmith, Sting, Jimmy Buffett, Dave Matthews Band, Elvis Costello, Robert Plant, and Florida Georgia Line.

To purchase tickets and learn more about Virginia Credit Union LIVE!, visit vaculive.com or connect on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. To learn more about the Wu-Tang Clan, visit wutangclan.com.

Richmond Raceway PR