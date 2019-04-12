Hot Rod Power Tour to Stop at Martinsville Speedway

Iconic magazine? Check. Iconic cars? Check. Iconic venue? Check.

All three of those will come together when MOTOR TREND magazine brings the 2019 Hot Rod Power Tour to Martinsville Speedway on June 9th.

The Hot Rod Power Tour is the largest travelling car show in the world and is free to the public.

“This will be the first year that we’ve brought the Power Tour to Martinsville, so we’re very excited about that,” Michael Deer, the Power Tour’s Sr. Director of Automotive Events, said. “It’s obviously a very big and passionate motorsports and automotive community here, that combined with the track’s history will make for a very special day where we expect to see in excess of 10,000 people in attendance”.

When visitors arrive at Martinsville Speedway, they will see thousands of cars, including classics, muscle cars, street rods and more.

“We are always looking for ways to utilize Martinsville Speedway for things outside of racing and the Hot Rod Power Tour is something that really checks all the boxes,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said. “To bring historic cars to a place with so much history, particularly history with cars, is a natural fit and we are looking forward to hosting the event.”

The 2019 edition of the Power Tour has seven stops throughout the Southeast.

For additional information about the Hot Rod Power Tour, visit www.hotrod.com/events/power-tour .

Martinsville Speedway PR