A Home Run Offer: Everyone is a Winner with Special Talladega Superspeedway/Atlanta Braves Ticket Package Combo

Talladega Superspeedway is teaming up with the Atlanta Braves to offer a special package that includes both a ticket to the Talladega Superspeedway GEICO 500 on Sunday, April 28, PLUS a ticket to a Braves game in 2019!

The incredible value package is just $80 and includes the following:

A reserved seat in the Lincoln Grandstand near Turn 4 for the GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR’s Most Competitive venue, on April 28

A Home Run Porch ticket (beyond outfield between left and right center) for one of the seven Braves games listed below at the Braves’ Major League Baseball facility - SunTrust Park – in Atlanta, GA April 26, May 31, June 16, July 17, July 23, August 18, Sept. 5



The Braves tickets are based on availability, so fans are urged to lock in their seats early to get their preferred game date.

To secure your Talladega/Braves ticket package, simply log onto www.braves.com/Talladega.

After the purchase of the ticket package, be on the lookout for an email from Talladega Superspeedway that will include the PDF Print at Home Ticket for the GEICO 500. The Braves ticket is mobile and can be accessed via your smartphone by logging in at braves.com/myaccount with your email address.

The Braves have started the season in fine fashion with a record of 7-4 in the National League East. Defending Monster Series Champion Joey Logano will be gunning for two straight triumphs – and his fourth overall Talladega victory – in the GEICO 500.

For additional information on the special ticket package featuring the GEICO 500 and a future Braves game, contact the Talladega Superspeedway at 855-518-RACE (7223).

TSS PR