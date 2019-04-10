Lincoln IL Speedway Ready For Season Opener Friday Night

The Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL, will come alive this Friday, April 12 with the roar of racing engines as the 16th season of racing is set to get underway at Lincoln Speedway. Five classes of cars will be in action during the Jimmy John’s Season Opener, which is highlighted by the Midwest Stock Car Tour Street Stocks in the Railsplitter 40.

The 2019 season will have 12 special racing events at the track in addition to a Kenny Wallace Dirt Racing Experience in September. The track’s staple divisions will again be DIRTcar Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Hornets, and Nutech Seed DII Midgets. Those four divisions will be running at nearly every event on the schedule, while other special tours will visit throughout the year.

Lincoln Speedway will again be promoted by the staff of Track Enterprises, based out of Macon, IL with Bob Sargent, Adam Mackey, and Jeff Probus. Track Enterprises is a racing promotion company that oversees the action at Lincoln Speedway, Macon Speedway, the Terre Haute Action Track, and numerous special racing events across the country at a number of different facilities. 2019 will mark the fourth straight season that the promotion company has been handling the Lincoln, IL track.

This Friday’s opener will have the four staple divisions plus the Midwest Stock Car Tour Street Stocks. That will be the night’s headliner, with the “Railsplitter 40” feature paying $800 to the winner and $80 to start. A strong field of Street Stocks is expected, as it will be the first race of the season for the tour.

The pit gates swing open at 4:00 on Friday afternoon with grandstands opening at 5:00. Cars will take to the track at 6:00 for hotlaps, while racing will take the green at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission will be $15 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.

For more information on the event and to see the full 2019 schedule, visit www.lincolnspeedwayil.com.

Lincoln Speedway PR