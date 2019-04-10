Chicagoland Speedway To Host Inaugural Ultimate 5v5 Soccer Tournament On Pit Road

Chicagoland Speedway announced today that it will host the inaugural Ultimate 5v5 Street Soccer tournament August 17-18. Produced by Soccer in the Sand (SITS), who has successfully organized beach soccer events nationally for the past 13 years, the Ultimate 5v5 Soccer tournament will utilize the famed NASCAR track’s pit road for the playing fields in 30X15 yard sections.

The youth-oriented event will showcase the talents of 9-18-year-olds, capitalizing on the current urban trend known as soccer in the street. The mission of the event is to have families, friends and teams come together for a fun weekend of soccer in a non-traditional setting.

“Hosting the inaugural Ultimate 5v5 Soccer event at Chicagoland Speedway illustrates the broad and diverse nature of our multi-purpose facility,” said Chicagoland Speedway President Scott Paddock. “On June 30th, the world’s greatest stock car racers will make pit stops on the home of the Ultimate 5v5 Soccer fields; that’s pretty incredible.”

Each team will be allowed 11 players. The average number of players for a 5v5 tournament is 8-10. Every team will be guaranteed 3 games with some playing as many as 5 if they make it to the finals. Every game will consist of 3 periods, each lasting 11 minutes, with a 2 minute break between periods.

“We have created a unique opportunity to play a Futsal style 5v5 tournament on pit road of the Chicagoland Speedway,” said Jordan Arias, tournament director, Ultimate 5v5 Soccer. “With the help of Bownet Sports, we are bringing the small 5v5 style courts to pit road for a truly memorable event. You’ll have the chance to experience the speedway like never before.

We are proud to have Chicago Rush Soccer Club involved with the speedway street soccer tournament. As an event we do everything we can to give back to local community organizations. The Rush will provide volunteers from their club to help assist in the weekend activities of running the tournament. You can also expect to see many of the Rush teams participating in this year’s tournament.”

An added enhancement to the weekend’s festivities will be camping for participants and families inside Chicagoland Speedway. Additionally, a variety of food and beverage offerings will be available throughout the weekend, as well as vendors to explore. The can’t-miss tournament will feature activities throughout the weekend and will provide something for everyone.

The tournament will have youth and adult brackets.

Youth: U8-U18 Boys and Girls



Adult: Men’s, Women & Coed open



Adult over 30: Men’s, Women & Coed open

For more information on Ultimate 5v6 soccer log on to: https://www.ultimate5v5soccer.com/.

