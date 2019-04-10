Asphalt Applied to the Racing Surface Covering New Turn 3 Oversized Vehicle Tunnel as Construction Nears Completion in Transformation Phase I

Talladega Superspeedway’s racing surface over the new, Turn 3 Oversized Vehicle Tunnel is almost ready to go after asphalt was applied over the last couple of weeks with great success. The track’s tripleheader weekend, April 26-28, can’t come soon enough!

Phase I of Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project presented by Graybar is nearly complete. To finish the ultra-smooth surface, all that remains is the painting of its yellow and white lines, which are used all around the 2.66-mile venue. While that is planned for next week, work continues in other areas. At the entry/exit locations of the tunnel, a host of activities are taking place, including placing sod in various areas, putting up fencing and applying one more layer of asphalt to the approach ways.

The Oversized Vehicle Tunnel, near full completion, will be used for the first time in just two weeks for the spring motorsports tripleheader weekend featuring the GEICO 500, MoneyLion 300 and General Tire 200. The new 2-lane tunnel will be capable of allowing vehicles as large as race team haulers and fans’ recreational vehicles to enter and exit the track simultaneously with ease. It will be open 24 hours during event weekends.

In addition, the new Finish Line Premium RV area (located inside the track near the start-finish line) is shaping up as well with its asphalt surface complete as well as all hookups (electrical/water/sewer). The speedway will also offer new Infield Shower Trailers.

Phase II of Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project presented by Graybar will begin immediately on Monday, April 29, with the demolition of various buildings inside the track to make way for the one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, which will allow fans to be immersed into the sport of NASCAR like never before. It will feature “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, sponsors, teams and stakeholders in the iconic Talladega infield.

The culmination of Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project presented by Graybar will occur this October and Fans can learn more about the project and view the progress 24/7 via the construction cam by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway. com/transformation.

The approximately $50 million Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project presented by Graybar is part of International Speedway Corporation’s (Talladega’s parent company) long-term capital allocation plan and reinvestment into its major motorsports complexes.

TSS PR