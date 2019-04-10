Friday Night Under The Lights at Kingsport Speedway

Friday Night Under The Lights at Kingsport Speedway

After a week off, drivers are ready to get back in the cockpit and do battle under the lights.

The first two Saturday races are in the books and now the switch is made back to Friday nights at Kingsport Speedway. This Friday is sure to be one you do not want to miss.

Friday Night Heat is scheduled for Friday, April 12. Spectator gates will open at 5 p.m.  and racing at 8 p.m. Adults - $12 and Kids 12 & under are FREE! Full race day schedule is attached.

“We are more than ready, especially after a week off, to get back to the grassroots racing on Friday nights. There is nothing like a Friday night under the lights at The Concrete Jungle!” said track GM, Karen Tunnell.

Divisions that will be featured on Friday night - Mod 4 division, Pure 4, Super Transmissions Mod Street Division, Pure Street, and Highlands Sign LMSC class are also on the schedule.

An open practice is scheduled for Thursday April 11, from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. and FREE for fans to come watch.

Current Point Leaders:

  • LMSC – Kres VanDyke
  • Mod Street – Trey Lane
  • Pure Street – Doug Austin
  • Mod 4 – Kevin Canter
  • Pure 4 – Keith Helton

Other Notes: 

  • The first kids power wheels race is this Friday!
  • Twin Mod 4 Races on the schedule.
  • Stay tuned for announcements about our kart track!

For more information on Kingsport Speedway, visit our website at -www.kingsportspeedway.com

Fresh content and updates can also be found on the tracks Facebook page (@KingsportSpeedway), Twitter (@KpSpeedway), Instagram (@KingsportSpeedway), Snapchat (@KptSpeedway), and YouTube (@KingsportSpeedway).

Steven B. Wilson

