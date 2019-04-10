New scoreboard rising in 2019 at MIS

Michigan International Speedway continues to enhance the fan experience at the track with nonstop entertainment and new amenities. In 2019, the track will construct a new scoreboard in the middle of the infield to add another dimension to the race experience.

The new 150-foot high scoreboard will include screens on all four sides. The scoreboard will have four gigantic video screens at the bottom capable of showing replays of the action or showcase the events at Michigan International Speedway. The 12-foot high by 19-foot wide screens will be at the base of the leaderboard, approximately 44 feet above the ground.

“We continue to make enhancements to the facility to improve the experience for the fans on race weekends,” MIS President Rick Brenner said. “We are excited to install a new scoreboard that will allow us to show videos and highlight the leaders at the same time.”

The new leaderboard stretches 72 feet above the video screen and will totally encase all four sides. The all new digital leaderboard will show the top 15 positions. At the bottom, the final two position will scroll through everybody in the race. The top of the leaderboard will feature a four-foot section that will be able to show the lap number of the race or the top speed in practice and qualifying.

The track continues to add amenities and entertainment to make the track a summertime destination. The new scoreboard highlights the track’s dedication to making it NASCAR’s Most Entertaining Track.

Tickets start at $39 for the FireKeepers Casino 400 on June 9 and the Consumers Energy 400 on Aug. 11. Fans can find the perfect campsite for their families and friends in any of the different campgrounds at the track starting at $160. Fans can purchase tickets and campsites at www.mispeedway.com or by calling 888-905-7223.

Children 12 and under are admitted free on Fridays and Saturdays. On Sundays, children 12 and under tickets start at $20. Children 12 and under can attend three days of NASCAR action for just $20, ensuring families a weekend of fun at affordable prices. Any guest who purchases a kids 12 and under ticket to the FireKeepers Casino 400 or the Consumers Energy 400 will automatically receive a FREE Pit and Driver Introduction Pass courtesy of Henry Ford Health System.

Sunday ticket holders can stick around on Saturday after the NASCAR XFINITY Series LTi Printing 250 and the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Corrigan Oil 200 on Aug. 10. Fans will be able to enjoy a DJ spinning the tunes between the tunes. During the final performances of the evening, guests will want to look skyward to the free fireworks show while belting out their favorite tunes. The concert will feature food and beverages for fans to enjoy, making it the place to be after the on-track action concludes.

Nestled in the lush Irish Hills of Southeastern Michigan, Michigan International Speedway is NASCAR’s fastest racetrack. It has been the love of NASCAR racing and the thrill of a great time for race fans and drivers alike for 50 years.

MIS PR