Mahoning Valley Speedway back in action with six division show this Saturday evening, April 13

Mahoning Valley Speedway got its 2019 season off to a rousing start with a great crowd, great car count and great weather and now it’s on to week two with another six division program taking place at 6:00pm Saturday, April 13.



Matt Hirschman led the list of Opening Night winners with a 100-lap victory in the Modified headline race. However, the touring racer will not be back until later this season, leaving things wide open for a number of potential winners to step in as part off the weekly warriors.



Reigning Late Model champion Frankie Althouse raced to his second straight Opener over top rival Mike Sweeney and with Broc Brown back in the mix as well as the usual top contenders it will be quite exciting to see how things play out this week.



Randy Schlenker eked out a thrilling win in the Street Stock main over Jon Moser and Josh Mooney and given the equal level across the field, it should be much of the same this Saturday night.



There seems no doubt that Ricky Yetter and Mike Stofflet will again be reckoning forces in the Dirt Mods, however, a pair of sophomore drivers in Corey Edelman and Colton Perry showed great form last weekend to make the always exciting class one that should see some surprising results.



Jake Kibler, the defending Pro 4 titlist was once again able to open up the season with a win and the early season point lead. But, with the likes of Tyler Stangle, Cody Kohler and Bobby Kibler Sr., his stay at the top will indeed be a tough one.



The Hobby Stocks as expected came out in full force for the 2019 lid-lifter and despite an inspiring run by Trisha Connolly, the open night laurels went to Shawn Kistler who made a late race charge to the checkers.



This week’s action will get underway starting at 6:00 pm with heats getting things rolling. Front gates will open at 4:00pm. Adult grandstand admission is $14, $2 off for students, seniors 65+ and active military. Children under 10 are free.



Pits will open at 11:30 am. Early paid practice ($25 per car) will be from 12:30 to 3:30. Regular warm-ups begin at 4:30. Pit admission $25 members, $35 non-members. Driver sign-ins will be from 3:00 to 4:15.



Coming up on April 20 will be the season’s first look at the Sportsman Modifieds which this year will be running on American Racer slicks, the same as the Late Models.



Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



