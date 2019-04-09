Youth Autograph Session Returns to Richmond Raceway for Toyota Spring Race Weekend on Saturday, April 13

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) will host a Youth Autograph Session prior to the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday, April 13 from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Drivers Aric Almirola of Stewart-Haas Racing, David Ragan of Front Row Motorsports, and Corey LaJoie of Go Fas Racing will sign autographs and take pictures with kids 12 & younger. The Youth Autograph Session will take place along the red carpet at Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

“The Youth Autograph Session is another way Richmond Raceway and NASCAR are connecting with the next generation of race fans,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “Memorable experiences, like the Youth Autograph Session, can create fans for life, so we value providing opportunities to connect families with drivers over our NASCAR race weekends.”

To gain access to the autograph session, kids must have a wristband. Wristbands will be distributed at the Richmond Raceway Midway display beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 13. A limited number of wristbands are available for kids 12 & younger, who also have a ticket to the TOYOTA OWNERS 400.

Parents also have the opportunity to register their child for the Richmond Raceway Kids Club. This exclusive club offers members the opportunity to attend special events throughout the year, participate in unique race day experiences, and receive a registration gift. To join, kids 12 & younger must have their parent register them. Registration will take place at the Richmond Raceway Midway display over the Toyota Spring Race Weekend. In the Midway, Richmond has games and activities, such as remote-control car races, that will only grow kids’ passion for racing.

For more information on family-friendly activities over the Toyota Spring Race Weekend, visit richmondraceway.com/familyfun.

Richmond Raceway PR