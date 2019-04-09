Sister Hazel Performing Pre-Race Concert On May 11

Calling all Hazelnuts - Sister Hazel, whose songs have been on the charts in both the rock and country genres, will perform the pre-race concert at Kansas Speedway on May 11. The “All For You” band has been called “one of the Top 100 Most Influential Independent Performers of the last 15 years” by Performing Songwriter Magazine.

In their first showing on the country chart, they made a strong debut with “Lighter In The Dark” at #4 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums, and #6 on Billboard’s Independent chart. Their most recent release “Water,” a six track EP, is Volume 1 of a collectible compilation series titled, “Elements,” and includes a bonus seventh track that will continue throughout the series. Water debuted at #4 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart and #2 on Billboard’s Independent Albums chart.

Pre-race passes for Saturday night, May 11, which allow up close access to the Sister Hazel concert and driver introductions are currently available online at www.kansasspeedway.com or by calling 866.460.7223. Pre-race passes must be accompanied by a grandstand ticket or RV admission. Tickets for the May 11 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race and May 10 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race are also available.

Kansas Speedway, a premier motorsports facility in the Midwest, hosts two NASCAR race weekends a year, in addition to hosting approximately 200 other events throughout the year. Kansas Speedway’s first race weekend of the season is in May with the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series under the lights. In the fall, the NASCAR playoffs return in with the NASCAR XFINITY Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. To purchase season or single day tickets, call 866.460.RACE (7223) or log onto www.kansaspeedway.com.

General parking is always free at Kansas Speedway and fans can bring in one 14x14x14-inch soft-sided cooler with their favorite food and beverages.

Kansas Speedway PR