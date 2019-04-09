Pre-Race Ceremonies presented by va811.com Brings Fans Closer Than Ever Before in the Modernized Infield for the Toyota Spring Race Weekend

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) is bringing fans closer to experience the immersive Pre-Race Ceremonies presented by va811.com in the DC Solar FanGrounds for the Toyota Spring Race Weekend on April 12-13. From immersive driver introductions to honoring our country with the National Anthem, pre-race at Richmond will provide memorable moments for the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race on Friday, April 12, and the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday, April 13.

“Pre-Race Ceremonies presented by va811.com is a time where we take a moment to honor our country and bring our fans closer to the sport at America’s Premier Short Track,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “The Toyota Spring Race Weekend will once again showcase our appreciation for our nation’s military. We look forward to welcoming our loyal fans and pre-race participants for another memorable evening of racing under the lights.”

Richmond previously announced the Ragin’ Bulls of Strike Fighter Squadron 37 of Naval Air Station Oceana will perform the flyover prior to green flag in the TOYOTA OWNERS 400. Strike Fighter Squadron 37 will pilot two F/A-18E Super Hornets across the sky at the conclusion of the National Anthem.

Sixteen-year-old Sophie Nadder from Midlothian, Va., will perform the National Anthem prior to the TOYOTA OWNERS 400. Nadder is no stranger to the pre-race stage. She first performed at Richmond in the fall of 2013, when she was just 11 years old. Nadder has quickly become a favorite among the Richmond fans and a tradition to the track’s pre-race ceremonies.

For Saturday’s TOYOTA OWNERS 400, Pre-Race Ceremonies presented by va811.com will include the FasTrax skydiving team, God Bless America performed by D.C. Washington, and the Pledge of Allegiance shared by Boy Scout Troop 521 from Cool Spring Baptist Church in Mechanicsville, Va. The Color Guard will be presented by the U.S. Army Logistics Noncommissioned Officers Academy from Fort Lee, Va. and the invocation by United States Navy Chaplain Lieutenant James Block.

On Friday, April 12, fans will see Mrs. Richmond Virginia, Melissa Burton, perform the National Anthem during Pre-Race Ceremonies presented by va811.com for the ToyotaCare 250 NXS race. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard will present our nation’s colors. The invocation will be given by Pastor Joe Ellison, Jr., Chaplain for Sports Athletics at Virginia Union University.

Richmond’s new Pre-Race Ceremonies presented by va811.com with driver introductions take place in the modernized infield. As part of the pre-race ceremonies, fans are invited to stand next to the stage to cheer and high-five their favorite drivers as they are introduced on the stage. Fans with a FanGrounds pass will have a view similar to race teams in the modernized infield for the military flyover.

FanGrounds passes are available to purchase for the Toyota Spring Race Weekend on April 12-13. Fans must have a race ticket in order to purchase FanGrounds passes. Individual Friday or Saturday passes are $70, and weekend passes are $125. Kids 12 & younger are only $25 for single day passes and $40 for weekend passes. For more information on the FanGrounds, visit richmondraceway.com/fangrounds .

Richmond Raceway PR