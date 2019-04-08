AMS announces more affordable ticket pricing for 2020 NASCAR weekend

Atlanta Motor Speedway is making the NASCAR experience more affordable for its 60th anniversary.

The Speedway has adjusted pricing for the vast majority of its Sunday grandstand seating options, which means the unrivaled sightlines of fans’ favorite seats will now be available at a better price.

Standard reserved seating starts at $39 for the March 15 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Cup series race. In addition, seats spanning sections of the Winners, Earnhardt, and Petty grandstands are now available for $49.

“Our goal is to make the fun and excitement of NASCAR racing at our historic facility accessible to everyone,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “With these changes, I’m proud to say we’re doing exactly that.”

Fans who attended the 2019 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 have the opportunity to benefit even more from the new ticket prices. Any fan that renews their tickets by June 7, 2019, will receive exclusive Insiders Club benefits, which include race weekend experiences and discounts. That includes a discount on the price of a standard ticket.

On top of the new ticket prices, free kids tickets for Friday and Saturday as well as $10 Sunday kids tickets, all favorites among AMS fans, remain available for children 12 and under.

The budget-friendly ticket prices are the second improvement to come from Atlanta Motor Speedway’s “20 in 20” initiative. All told the Speedway will be announcing 20 individual enhancements to increase fan value and the overall enjoyments of the Speedway’s 2020 NASCAR event.

The first big step in the “20 in 20” initiative came in the form of Atlanta Motor Speedway’s new spring race date of March 15, 2020.

Tickets and camping locations for the 2020 NASCAR weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway are available now. Call 877-9-AMS-TIX or visit www.atlantamotorspeedway.com to buy at the best price today.

AMS PR