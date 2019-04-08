Harley Boone to Perform Rolling Concert Powered by Larry’s Hard Lemonade in the GEICO Campgrounds at Richmond Raceway

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) will host Harley Boone, an authentic country music band from Richmond, Va., for the Rolling Concert Powered by Larry’s Hard Lemonade in the GEICO Campgrounds. The concert will take place Friday night after the checkered flag in the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race. The band will make stops in the various campgrounds located around the Richmond facility.

“The Rolling Concert Powered by Larry’s Hard Lemonade has become a race weekend tradition, so we look forward to welcoming Harley Boone to perform for fans on Friday night after the ToyotaCare 250,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “The Rolling Concert brings the energy from the race track to the GEICO Campgrounds, and allows us to take a moment to share our appreciation with our loyal campers for their years of dedication to Richmond Raceway.”

Harley Boone, a country cover band from Richmond, Va., is named after a blue-collar legend in the Tidewater region of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The band plays authentic country music at concerts up and down the east coast. Since forming in 2014, Harley Boone has opened for Justin Moore, Parmalee, Steep Canyon Rangers, and has performed at the Virginia State Fair.

The band is comprised of Lyndsey Highlander on lead vocals, Diane Hossinger on fiddle and vocals, John Holden on electric guitar and vocals, Adam Hamil on acoustic guitar, harp, and vocals, Scott Cutrer on bass guitar, Adam Kohout on electric piano and organ, and Bubba Farmer on drums. To learn more about Harley Boone, visit harleyboone.com.

“I’m looking forward to sharing my passion for country music with my Richmond family,” said Lyndsey Highlander. “It is an honor to get Richmond Raceway’s fans pumped for the Toyota Spring Race Weekend with Harley Boone.”

Larry’s Hard Lemonade is also the sponsor of the Chaos Corner Party Deck in Turn 4 at America’s Premier Short Track. The partnership announced earlier this year brings the colorful green and yellow of the Virginia-based brand to the popular Turn 4 Party Deck. Chaos Corner Powered by Larry’s Hard Lemonade is an exclusive experience with tiered viewing, drink rail, and additional benefits to provide the lowest priced ticket for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races at Richmond. Tickets are available exclusively for fans 21 years or older for $35.

A ticket includes a non-transferrable commemorative lanyard that is a fan’s pass to additional benefits in the party deck. Benefits include exclusive access for rollback concession prices offering between 25% and 50% off of regularly priced menu items, including Larry’s Hard Lemonade. No coolers or outside food and drinks are allowed in the Turn 4 Party Deck. To learn more about Chaos Corner Powered by Larry’s Hard Lemonade, visit richmondraceway.com/ chaoscorner.

“The Larry’s Lemon Crew can’t wait to see all of our fans and friends at the debut of Chaos Corner powered by Larry’s Hard Lemonade and the Rolling Campground powered by Larry’s Hard Lemonade,” said Vic Reynolds, COO of Larry’s Hard Lemonade. “We look forward to getting the party started with Harley Boone and all the Richmond Raceway campers to kick off a great 2019 season at Richmond Raceway.”

Larry’s Hard Lemonade is available at all concessions including the DC Solar FanGrounds over race weekends at Richmond. Fans are also able to purchase Larry’s Hard Lemonade at all Virginia Credit Union LIVE! concerts. To learn more about the 2019 concert season at Virginia Credit Union LIVE!, visit vaculive.com.

Larry’s Hard Lemonade is also the primary sponsor for RSS Racing’s #39 for five NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2019. The colorful green and yellow will be on the race car for both races at Richmond and Daytona International Speedway, as well as the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Richmond offers both reserved RV and tent camping in the GEICO Campgrounds. All hook-up camping sites, which includes Main, Laburnum North, Turn 3, and Lot F Premium, are sold out for the Toyota Spring Race Weekend. Camping is available starting at $110 for RV and $75 for tent camping. Learn more at richmondraceway.com/camping.

For more information on the Rolling Concert Powered by Larry’s Hard Lemonade, visit richmondraceway.com.

Richmond Raceway PR