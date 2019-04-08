Cleveland Brothers To Supply Heavy Equipment Needs for Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway announced a multi-year partnership with Cleveland Brothers Equipment Co., Inc. today. Cleveland Brothers, a family owned-and-operated Pennsylvania-based company, will provide the track with instrumental Caterpillar equipment as the “Official Heavy Equipment Supplier of Pocono Raceway.”

“We are pleased to partner with Pocono Raceway, a company of similar values as Cleveland Brothers,” stated Cleveland Brothers President and CEO, Jay W. Cleveland, Jr. “This partnership showcases the reliability of our unmatched equipment and services, and will help the Raceway’s facility be in top shape for the legions of fans to enjoy this season.”

Cleveland Brothers will participate in several key Raceway events and will offer exclusive access for fans to see CAT equipment on display in Fan Fair during the NASCAR, INDYCAR and The Great Pocono Raceway Air Show event weekends. They will also utilize the Pocono Raceway’s facility to host a Caterpillar equipment demonstration day later this year.

“This is another exciting partnership with a business who calls the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania their home,” said Pocono Raceway President, Ben May. “Thanks to Cleveland Brothers, all of the track’s heavy equipment needs will be met. We look forward to working with Cleveland Brothers’ knowledgeable and courteous staff for years to come.”

The 2019 schedule at Pocono Raceway includes two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, a NTT IndyCar Series race and The Great Pocono Raceway Air Show. One NASCAR Xfinity Series, one NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and two ARCA Menards Series races are also on the calendar for this summer at ‘The Tricky Triangle.’ For tickets, visit www.poconoraceway.com or call 1-800-RACEWAY (1-800-722-3929).

Pocono Raceway PR