Richmond Raceway Previews Toyota Spring Race Weekend on April 12-13

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) welcomes back NASCAR’s best to compete under the lights for the spring debut of the DC Solar FanGrounds over the Toyota Spring Race Weekend. Richmond will host the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Dash 4 Cash race on Friday, April 12 and TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NACAR Cup Series race on Saturday, April 13.

America’s Premier Short Track, the only ¾-mile D-shaped oval in the Monster Energy Series, will bring chaos in every corner for the Toyota Spring Race Weekend. Toyota drivers have won five of the last seven Monster Energy Series races at the track, including sweeping both Cup races last season. Toyota Racing has also captured the checkered flag in five of eight Monster Energy Series races this season. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch, Martin Truex, Jr., Denny Hamlin, and Erik Jones and Leavine Family Racing’s Matt DiBenedetto will look to continue the trend in the TOYOTA OWNERS 400.

Busch, who swept both Monster Energy Series races last season, will look for his third consecutive win at Richmond. A victory would move him into a tie for second most Monster Energy Series wins at Richmond with Bobby Allison at seven. Richard Petty is the all-time leader in victories with 13 Cup wins at the Action Track. Busch also has six wins in the NXS at Richmond, so he currently has 12 total victories at Richmond.

NXS returns to America’s Premier Short Track for the ToyotaCare 250 Dash 4 Cash race on Friday, April 12. Richmond is the third track in the four-race NXS Dash 4 Cash series. The program, which awards $100,000 for each of four races to the top competing driver, is eligible for drivers competing for NXS driver points. The four racers competing for the prize at America’s Premier Short Track is Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Cole Custer, and Chase Briscoe. Bell, who won both NXS races at Richmond last season, will look to make it three in a row at the Action Track. Toyota Racing has also won five of the last nine NXS races at Richmond.

DC Solar FanGrounds

Richmond has expanded the iconic Richmond racing experience with the spring debut of the modernized infield. The FanGrounds brings new attractions and enhanced amenities for fans including the Markel Entertainment Plaza, M&M’s Neighborhood, Virginia Lottery Neighborhood, Virginia Tourism Visitor Center, Eternal Fan Pedestrian Tunnel and Fan Memories program, and the fan-friendly Gatorade Victory Lane, which provides fans the opportunity to be a part of the post-race celebrations.

The highlight of the FanGrounds is the fan viewing walkways in the Monster Energy Series Garages. Fans can watch all of the Cup teams work on their race cars as they prepare for the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy Series race. Last week, Richmond unveiled a new panel for the Garage Walk of Honor in the Monster Energy Series garage. The spring panel recognizes NASCAR Cup Rookie of the Year award winners from the Commonwealth of Virginia. The panel joins the inaugural four panels unveiled last fall as part of the grand opening of the modernized infield.

A FanGrounds pass also includes activities before the race including driver appearances by Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, Matt DiBenedetto, Ty Dillon, David Ragan, Justin Haley and other interactive programming. Fans will also be able to access the Start/Finish Line for a one-of-a-kind photo or signing their name on Saturday, April 13 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. FanGrounds passholders will have Pit Road Access on Saturday, April 13 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

As part of the track’s immersive Pre-Race Ceremonies presented by va811.com in the modernized infield, fans are invited to stand next to the stage to cheer and high-five their favorite drivers as they are introduced on the stage. Richmond provides fans with a unique, immersive experience including smoke, lights, and the opportunity to wish drivers good luck before the green flag. The track’s interactive pre-race ceremonies is a one-of-a-kind experience at Richmond.

Individual Friday or Saturday passes are $70, and weekend passes are $125. Kids 12 & younger are only $25 for single day passes and $40 for weekend passes. Fans must have a race ticket in order to purchase FanGrounds passes. For more information on the FanGrounds, visit richmondraceway.com/fangrounds .

Toyota in the Midway

Toyota will continue to be the go-to place in Richmond's Midway this spring. At the Toyota Racing Experience, fans can register to receive free Toyota Racing gear and meet some of their favorite Toyota drivers over the race weekend. The Toyota Racing Experience will also include photo opportunities, Toyota Racing Development Parts display, Toyota Safety Sense Display, and the Toyota Outfitters merchandise store. Toyota driver Christopher Bell will stop by on Friday and Erik Jones will make an appearance on Saturday.

The Toyota Thrill Ride will return as fans can take a ride in a Toyota Camry with a professional driver. Fans will experience the Camry's acceleration, handling, and braking on a small road course located on the Midway.

Toyota Owners Hub is where owners of a Toyota, Lexus or Scion vehicle will receive free entry and an exclusive gift for showing their key. The area includes food and beverages as well as an appearance by Matt DiBenedetto on Saturday.

Richmond Raceway Military Appreciation Program presented by Dominion Energy

Richmond Raceway and Dominion Energy have joined forces to thank past and present military members through the track’s Military Appreciation Program. For Monster Energy Series races, past and present service members receive a discounted price on FanGrounds passes with the purchase of a race ticket. The first 1,500 military ticketholders received complimentary access to the Richmond Raceway Military Hospitality presented by Dominion Energy area located in the Old Dominion Building. The sold out hospitality area consists of food, beverages, entertainment, and appearances by NASCAR celebrities. To learn more about the Richmond Raceway Military Appreciation Program presented by Dominion Energy, visit richmondraceway.com/military.

Chaos Corner Powered by Larry’s Hard Lemonade

The Turn 4 Party Deck, Chaos Corner Powered by Larry’s Hard Lemonade, is an exclusive experience with tiered viewing, drink rail, and specific benefits to provide the lowest priced ticket at Richmond. Tickets are available exclusively for fans 21 years or older for $35. A ticket is a fan’s pass to additional benefits in the party deck. Benefits include exclusive access for rollback concession prices offering between 25% and 50% off of regularly priced menu items, including Larry’s Hard Lemonade. No coolers or outside food and drinks are allowed in the smoke free party deck. For more on Chaos Corner Powered by Larry’s Hard Lemonade, visit richmondraceway.com/ chaoscorner.

Richmond Raceway Craft Beer Fest

The second annual Richmond Raceway Craft Beer Fest will be held prior to the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 on Saturday, April 13. In partnership with the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild, breweries from across the Commonwealth of Virginia will bring two of their flagship beers for unlimited 4 oz. samplings to taste. The event is for fans 21 and over and held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Covered Arena near the Midway. To learn more, visit richmondraceway.com/ craftbeerfest.

Shorty: The World’s Largest Racing Piston & Fan Memories Program

Richmond Raceway and Eternal Fan asked fans to help name The World’s Largest Racing Piston earlier this year. The 21-foot racing piston is home to Fan Spaces™ which can be purchased to place cherished items that commemorate a special time at America’s Premier Short Track. Fans chose “Shorty” as the name for The World’s Largest Racing Piston. The name Shorty honors Richmond’s over 70 years of short track racing and Racing Virginia’s numerous short tracks around the Commonwealth. The Fan Memories program also allows fans to secure their eternal relationship to Richmond with Fan Memories Plaques in the Eternal Fan Pedestrian Tunnel. To learn more, visit richmondraceway.com/ fanmemories.

G-Force Karts at Richmond Raceway

G-Force Karts has partnered with Richmond Raceway for a high speed outdoor karting track at the Richmond Raceway Complex. G-Force Karts will open its operations on the Richmond grounds for the Toyota Spring Race Weekend. To learn more about the grand opening of G-Force Karts at Richmond Raceway, visit gforcekarts.com or richmondraceway.com/ gforcekarts.

RacingVirginia.com presented by Who’s Your Driver

Richmond Raceway is in its third year partnering with tracks around the Commonwealth to support grassroots racing through Racing Virginia. The website, racingvirginia.com, centralizes info regarding all the racing action that happens in Virginia. With original content from writers like Randy Hallman, paired with general info about each track and the Racing Virginia Podcast (also available on iTunes), the Racing Virginia website is a resource for all racing fans in the state. To learn more about Racing Virginia, visit racingvirginia.com.

Driver/Crew Chief Meetings

Fans are again invited to the Driver/Crew Chief Meetings for both the NXS and Monster Energy Series. On Friday, fans with a ToyotaCare 250 race ticket can attend the Driver/Crew Chief Meeting beginning at 5:10 p.m. with red carpet access starting at 4:40 p.m. On Saturday, all TOYOTA OWNERS 400 ticketholders are invited to witness the Monster Energy Series Driver/Crew Chief Meeting at 5:30 p.m. with red carpet access at 5 p.m. RICHMOND NATION Season Ticket Holders will receive premium access by showing their 2019 Membership Card upon entry. For more information, visit richmondraceway.com/ driversmeeting.

