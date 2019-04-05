Final Weekend Of Testing For Macon Speedway & Lincoln Speedway

The 2019 racing season is just about to go green on Macon Speedway in Macon, IL as well as Lincoln Speedway in Lincoln, IL. For teams and drivers, this will be the final weekend of testing before the season opens up next week.

On Saturday, April 6, Macon Speedway will be opening the pits at 11:00 AM with on track testing from 12:00-4:00 PM. Drivers from all divisions that compete during the season at the track are invited to attend. Pit admission is $20, while grandstand admission is free.

On Sunday, April 7, Lincoln Speedway has a testing session scheduled from 3:30-7:00 PM with pits opening at 2:30. Much like Macon, the practice is open to all divisions that compete during the course of the season at the track. Pit admission is also $20 per person, while grandstands are free.

Lincoln Speedway’s 16th season opener will be held on Friday, April 12. Five divisions are set for the opener with DIRTcar Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Midwest Stock Car Tour Street Stocks, Hornets, and the Nutech Seed DII Midgets.

Macon Speedway’s 74th season opener will be held on Saturday, April 13. There will be driver autographs before the races plus CEFCU Kids Club on Millikin University Night. In action will be the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods, Archer’s Alley Street Stocks, Hornets, and Micros By Bailey Chassis.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Saturday, April 6-Macon Speedway Test & Tune 12:00-4:00

Sunday, April 7-Lincoln Speedway Test & Tune 3:30-7:00

Friday, April 12-Lincoln Speedway 16th Season Opener

Saturday, April 13-Macon Speedway 74th Season Opener

Lincoln/Macon Speedway PR