Richmond Raceway Hospitality Areas to Host Driver Appearances Over Toyota Spring Race Weekend

Richmond Raceway’s (Richmond) hospitality areas, Victory Lane Club, TORQUE Club and Front Porch presented by Steakhouse Elite, will host driver appearances throughout the Toyota Spring Race Weekend on April 12-13. Fans can expect to hear from some of NASCAR’s biggest stars as they prepare to take on America’s Premier Short Track. Drivers from both the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will visit with fans in these areas.

“Fans in our Victory Lane Club, TORQUE Club, and Front Porch hospitality areas will enjoy appearances by some of the sport’s best drivers over the Toyota Spring Race Weekend,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “The opportunity for our loyal fans to engage with some of their favorite drivers is an important part of every race weekend. We appreciate some of NASCAR’s best sharing their time with our fans at America’s Premier Short Track.”

The Victory Lane Club, located in the DC Solar FanGrounds, is an exclusive hospitality area providing unprecedented access and action in the infield. With rooftop viewing overlooking Gatorade Victory Lane, this unique experience provides premium amenities like an invitation to the Driver/Crew Chief meeting, pre-race pace car ride, preferred parking, food, beverages, and more. On Saturday, Erik Jones, driver of the #20 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing will be a part of a Q&A sharing his experience competing in the Monster Energy Series as one of the best young drivers in the sport.

The TORQUE Club is our executive club level that combines the amenities of a suite with premium outdoor seating. Located on our Frontstretch, the club offers a unique view of the race track and is open for both the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday, April 12 and the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday, April 13.

On Friday, fans in the TORQUE Club will experience appearances by NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers Justin Haley, Kaz Grala, and defending NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion Tyler Reddick. On Saturday, Monster Energy Series driver Ty Dillon will visit the TORQUE Club.

Front Porch presented by Steakhouse Elite is the perfect option for individuals or small groups to get the Richmond experience. Located in our Commonwealth Mezzanine grandstand, Front Porch hospitality is conveniently behind where your tickets are located. Fans will hear from Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers Erik Jones and Quin Houff.

For times and updated driver appearances, visit richmondraceway.com.

Driver availability and dates/times are subject to change.

