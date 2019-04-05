Ferrari F1, FXX and 50-Plus 488 Challenge Cars Bring High Horsepower to Ferrari Racing Days May 10-12 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

For every car enthusiast the name Ferrari instantly evokes passion and child-like grins like few other luxury automotive brands. Come May 10-12 at Monterey County’s WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, the wonderment will be fulfilled with the sounds of Ferrari Formula One and track-only XX cars revving to the limit as part of the Ferrari Racing Days and Corse Clienti programs.



These track-only Ferrari thoroughbreds will complement a full field of more than 50 Ferrari 488 Challenge cars that comprise the most famous one-make championship series in the world. The paddock will be filled with Ferrari race cars and street models that will immerse enthusiasts into the world of Ferrari.



The Formula 1 Corse Clienti single-seaters return to Monterey much to the delight of racing fans. The Ferrari F1 Clienti program takes the Formula 1 cars of the world’s most successful team and makes them available to an exclusive number of owners. These F1 thoroughbreds from the recent past carry the famous names such as Schumacher, Barrichello and others who once piloted these incredible racing machines at the highest level of motorsport competition. It is uncommon to see these cars, let alone see and hear them at speed on the race course.



The XX Program brings to the track very limited-edition cars developed exclusively for the track by tester customers and backed by the experience of professional technicians and drivers for an unparalleled driving experience. The FXX-K Evos will be on track, ready to exploit the 1,000-plus horsepower produced by the 6-litre V12 and the Hy-Kers hybrid system. They will be accompanied by FXX-Ks, which unlike the Evos don’t sport the aerodynamic kit. There will also be 599XXs and 5999XX Evos that have contributed to the success of the program.



The Ferrari Challenge provides both true race fans and casual race enthusiasts and families with the opportunity to see and hear these rare cars, get up close and talk to the drivers, and in many cases, children are invited to jump inside the cockpit for photos.



Advance VIP Hospitality packages, general admission tickets, preferred parking and camping are currently available online at www.WeatherTechRaceway.com or by calling the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca ticket office at 831-242-8200.



The 2019 premier event season began with the Intercontinental GT Challenge California 8 Hours (March 29-30); and continues with Sea Otter Cycling Classic (April 11-14); Trans Am SpeedFest (May 3-5), Ferrari Challenge and Corse Clienti F1 (May 10-12); MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship GEICO Motorcycle U.S. Round with MotoAmerica (July 12-14); Monterey Pre-Reunion Races (August 10-11); Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, featuring the 50th anniversary of IMSA (August 15-18); IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (September 13-15); and the return of IndyCars for the season finale Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey (September 20-22).