Macon Speedway Names Decatur Conference Center & Hotel “Official Hotel”

Macon Speedway officials have named the Decatur Conference Center & Hotel the official hotel for the 2019 racing season. Fans, drivers, and teams can receive a discounted price on rooms by mentioning Macon Speedway when calling or by ordering online directly through the Macon Speedway website.

The new partnership comes as a result of the track hosting their 2018 season awards banquet at the facility. After the impressive get together, speedway officials and hotel officials worked toward a partnership to make the facility the host hotel.

The Decatur Conference Center & hotel offers complimentary wireless internet access to keep you connected. In the guest rooms they offer bathrooms that feature shower/tub combinations, complimentary toiletries, and hair dryers. Other conveniences include phones, as well as desks and coffee and tea makers. Enjoy a range of recreational amenities, including an indoor pool and a spa tub, fitness center, and a catch and release pond.

While staying with them, customers can partake in their two onsite restaurants. The Fireside Grille is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner or join them in the Sports Zone Bar & Grill for an upbeat dining experience while watching your favorite sports program on 20 HD TV’s including their 104” projection screen.

The 2019 racing season gets underway on Saturday, April 13th, featuring an on-track autograph session before the races as well as CEFCU Kids Club. Six divisions of action will be trackside including the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods, Archer’s Alley Street Stocks, Hornets, and the Micros presented by Bailey Chassis.

To receive the Macon Speedway racer rate, call the Decatur Conference Center & Hotel at 217.422.8800 and mention Macon Speedway. Rooms are also available online with the discount rate by going to the website at https://res.windsurfercrs.com/ibe/details.aspx?propertyid=14425&rate=Macon&nono=1&CheckIn=03/05/2019

UPCOMING EVENTS

Saturday, April 6-Macon Speedway Test & Tune 12:00-4:00

Saturday, April 13-Macon Speedway 74th Season Opener

Macon Speedway PR