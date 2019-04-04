NASCAR Hands Down Penalties From Saturday’s Altercations At South Boston Speedway

NASCAR has penalized two drivers, Philip Morris and Lee Pulliam, and a crew chief for their involvement in an altercation during last Saturday’s racing event at South Boston Speedway.

Morris received a $1,000 fine and is on probation until December 31. Also, any attempt by crew chief Forrest Reynolds to participate in a NASCAR event as a crew member of Morris’ team will result in further penalties levied to Morris.

NASCAR also levied a $1,500 fine against Pulliam and suspended him until April 17. If the fine is not paid, the NASCAR suspension will continue. Pulliam will be on probation until December 31.

South Boston Speedway officials emphasize this is a NASCAR penalty, not a track penalty and they are disappointed with the ruling.

“We disagree with the penalty handed down to Lee Pulliam,” said Cathy Rice, general manager of South Boston Speedway. “We are disappointed with the penalty and there will not be a track penalty for Pulliam or Morris.”

NASCAR has notified Morris’ crew chief Forrest Reynolds that he is prohibited from participating in a NASCAR-sanctioned event without a current NASCAR license. Because of his conduct during last Saturday’s race and for participating in a NASCAR-sanctioned event without a NASCAR license, he is ineligible to apply for a NASCAR license until 2020.

During a red-flag period in the second of two 75-lap Late Model races, Reynolds ran onto the racing surface between the first and second turns, threw a two-way radio that hit the windshield of Pulliam’s race car and then crawled head-first into the passenger side of Pulliam’s car.

Pulliam started his car and took off, ejecting Reynolds onto the surface of the race track. No one was injured in the incident.

The incident came after Morris and Pulliam had an on-track altercation that resulted in Morris’ car wrecked forcing the red-flag period.

Morris won the first of the twin 75-lap races with Peyton Sellers victorious in the second.

SOBO PR