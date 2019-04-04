SCC-Texas Chapter, YMCA Collin County Adventure Camp To Hold Alpine Tower Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Speedway Children's Charities-Texas Chapter will celebrate with Collin County Adventure Camp the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the first-of-its-kind ADA-compliant Alpine Tower at the YMCA facility in Anna, Texas on April 10.

Alpine Tower provides the opportunity for children with any disability to enjoy the team-building experience of a ropes course. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Lunch will be served and the climbing wall will be open to all.

Speedway Children's Charities-Texas Chapter named Collin County Adventure Camp the recipient of its Founders Grant in 2017, which provided the funding for Alpine Tower's construction.

"The opening of Alpine Tower continues and expands the exciting opportunity for Dallas/Fort Worth-area children to experience the outdoors in both a fun and educational way," said Marissa Chaney, Executive Director of Speedway Children's Charities-Texas Chapter. "Speedway Children's Charities is proud to play a role in this first-of-its-kind program and look forward to continuing a successful relationship with Collin County Adventure Camp."

Opened in 2006, Collin County Adventure Camp currently offers summer camp for youth ages 5-15, outdoor education for more than 125 schools in the Dallas area and retreats for organizations of all sizes. In addition to Alpine Tower, activities include zip lines, a climbing wall, baseball field, archery and riflery ranges, party pool and amphitheater.

"The YMCA is excited to be able to partner with the Speedway Children's Charities to provide this Alpine Tower to the many children that visit our facility each year. This addition will allow us to offer programs to children of all abilities. During the summer months this new structure provides shade to the participants while climbing to protect them from the effects of the sun."

For further details and to RSVP, please contact Mary Keever at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

TMS SCC PR