Gander RV To Sponsor Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover International Speedway

Gander RV, the Official RV & Outdoor Company of NASCAR, and Dover International Speedway have reached a partnership agreement for the entitlement of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, May 5, track officials announced today.

The “Gander RV 400” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race (Fox Sports 1, 2 p.m. ET) is the 11th race in the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season and the first of two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races at the Monster Mile in 2019, Dover International Speedway’s 50th Anniversary season. Dover has hosted at least one NASCAR Cup Series race every year since 1969.

Gander Outdoors, the new sponsor of the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and a subsidiary of Camping World Holdings, Inc., continues to expand the national footprint of its Gander RV dealer network. The rollout of additional Gander RV dealer network locations across the country will serve outdoor enthusiasts who are passionate about traveling in RVs and experiencing outdoor activities. To find a location near you, visit GanderRV.com.

As part of a larger agreement with Dover, Gander RV, along with sister company Camping World, will have the ability to host RV shows at the Dover facilities in 2019.

The May 3-5 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway also includes the “JEGS 200” NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on Friday, May 3 and the “Allied Steel Buildings 200” NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, May 4.

“Many of our guests enjoy a wide variety of outdoor activities and our partnership with Gander RV is a perfect fit for those outdoor enthusiasts,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover International Speedway’s president and CEO. “Gander RV is committed to the Monster Mile’s fans and the entire NASCAR community. We are excited that they will be a key component of our 50th Anniversary celebration.”

As part of the 50th Anniversary celebration this spring, special gold Monster trophies will be awarded to the race winners and free 1:64-scale Dover diecast cars will be given to the first 15,000 guests on May 5. Fans can also enjoy multiple free performances by the famous Harlem Globetrotters in the 8-acre FanZone, a free Charlie Daniels Band concert on the Xfinity Stage in Victory Plaza, free appearances from country music superstar John Rich, as well as Micro Wrestling Federation matches, Del Rods Car Club car shows, a Winston Cup Mobile Museum display, on-site NASCAR and sports betting and much more.

The Monster Mile’s Oct. 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend features the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Friday, Oct. 4, the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race on Saturday, Oct. 5 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Sunday, Oct. 6. The Oct. 6, 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race will be the 100th NASCAR Cup Series race in track history. Dover International Speedway will be the 10th track in the nation to host 100 NASCAR Cup Series races.

Keep up to date on all 50th Anniversary announcements and schedules by visiting DoverSpeedway.com or calling (800) 441-RACE. You can also keep up with all track activities at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

Dover Motorsports PR