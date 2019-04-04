Ragin’ Bulls of Strike Fighter Squadron 37 to Perform Flyover for the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 on Saturday, April 13

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) welcomes the Ragin’ Bulls of Strike Fighter Squadron 37 for the military flyover during the immersive Pre-Race Ceremonies presented by va811.com over the Toyota Spring Race Weekend. The squadron based out of Naval Air Station Oceana will honor our country prior to the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday, April 13.

“The flyover is one of the most memorable moments of race weekend, so we are honored to welcome VFA-37 from Naval Air Station Oceana,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “We are grateful to the service members who serve in our military, so we look forward to welcoming America’s finest home to Richmond Raceway.”

Strike Fighter Squadron 37 will pilot two F/A-18E Super Hornets across the sky. Fans can see this special moment in person during the National Anthem prior to the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy Series race on Saturday, April 13.

Richmond’s new Pre-Race Ceremonies presented by va811.com with driver introductions take place in the DC Solar FanGrounds, the track’s modernized infield. As part of the pre-race ceremonies, fans are invited to stand next to the stage to cheer and high-five their favorite drivers as they are introduced on the stage. Fans with a FanGrounds pass will have a view similar to race teams in the modernized infield for the military flyover.

FanGrounds passes are available to purchase for the Toyota Spring Race Weekend on April 12-13. Fans must have a race ticket in order to purchase FanGrounds passes. Individual Friday or Saturday passes are $70, and weekend passes are $125. Kids 12 & younger are only $25 for single day passes and $40 for weekend passes. For more information on the FanGrounds, visit richmondraceway.com/fangrounds .

In addition to honoring the military during Pre-Race Ceremonies presented by va811.com, the track offers Richmond Raceway Military Appreciation presented by Dominion Energy. The program offers past and present military members a discounted price on FanGrounds passes with the purchase of a race ticket. Military members can make it a full NASCAR weekend by purchasing a discounted $10 general admission ticket for the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

The first 1,500 military ticketholders for the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 will also receive complimentary access to Richmond Raceway Military Hospitality presented by Dominion Energy located in the Old Dominion Building. The hospitality area consists of food, beverages, entertainment and appearances by NASCAR celebrities. To learn more, visit richmondraceway.com/military.

Richmond Raceway PR