Eldora Speedway Announces 2020 Marquee Event Dates

With three weeks remaining before the beginning of the 2019 season, Eldora Speedway officials today confirmed 13 of its marquee event dates for the 2020 calendar of events.

The announcement coincided with the release of the 2020 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Schedule.

The 26th running of the Dirt Late Model Dream, the original $100,000-to-win race, will be contested Thursday-Friday-Saturday, June 4-5-6, 2020. Full racing programs will be contested on both Thursday and Friday night to seed Saturday’s event.

The fastest sprint car racers in the world take center stage in summer’s most-fabled event, the Kings Royal Weekend, for the 37th time on Thursday-Friday-Saturday, July 16-17-18, 2020. Three full nights of World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series action kicking off with Thursday’s Jokers Wild, followed by Friday’s The Knight Before and culminating with Saturday’s legendary Kings Royal.

For the eighth year, Eldora will play host to the only NASCAR National Series event contested on dirt and will be held in primetime on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The Eldora Dirt Derby will be the only standalone mid-week event on the 2020 NASCAR schedule.

The 50th World 100 Weekend – The Biggest Dirt Race In The World™ – is held the first Saturday following Labor Day and 2020 continues the tradition. On-track activity for the weekend will begin Thursday, September 10, 2020 and followed by another full racing program on Friday, September 11, 2020. The 50th annual World 100 paying $53,000-to-win to dirt racing’s most coveted prize will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020.

The 4-Crown Nationals Weekend will celebrate its 39th running in 2020. The all open wheel extravaganza showcasing the USAC Silver Crown Championship, USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars, USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series, World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Ollies Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, September 25 and 26, 2020.

Eldora Speedway PR