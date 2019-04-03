NASCAR Driver Chris Buescher Helps with Race Prep

Race car drivers like to try out different lines on the track during races, but today, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher could only focus on one line – the line separating the track from the apron.

“It’s okay if I make squiggly lines, right?” asked Buescher under the watchful eye of Kansas Speedway’s operations team as he wheeled the line painting machine on the track.

Buescher “joined” the Kansas Speedway operations team as they start preparing for the upcoming Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on May 11.

“Kansas is one of my favorite tracks,” he said. “I’ve run a lot of laps here and had some really good runs, and something has happened. You could say that the track owes me something.”

Buescher’s duties didn’t end with the painting, though, as he helped Americrown, Kansas Speedway’s concession provider, unveil four new menu items, which will all be available at Kansas Speedway’s upcoming race weekend.

New menu items:

Chimichanga Dog – an all-beef hot dog with pulled pork, deep fried in a flour tortilla, and served with a beer cheese dipping sauce.

Chimichanga Dog – an all-beef hot dog with pulled pork, deep fried in a flour tortilla, and served with a beer cheese dipping sauce. Fried Taco

Fried Taco Pizza

Pizza Open Faced Sandwich – Garlic bread topped with meatballs, marinara and mozzarella

“These all look so great and I can’t wait to try them,” said Buescher. “They may not be on my diet but I can cheat a little, right?”

Buescher and the rest of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series return to Kansas Speedway on May 11, while the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series returns on May 10.

All Kansas Speedway tickets are currently on sale by calling 866.460.RACE (7223) or by logging onto www.kansasspeedway.com.

Kansas Speedway, a premier motorsports facility in the Midwest, hosts two NASCAR race weekends a year, in addition to hosting approximately 250 event days throughout the year. Kansas Speedway’s first race weekend of the season is in May with the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series under the lights. In the fall, the NASCAR playoffs return in with the NASCAR XFINITY Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. To purchase season or single day tickets, call 866.460.RACE (7223) or log onto www.kansaspeedway.com.

General parking is always free at Kansas Speedway and fans can bring in one 14x14x14-inch soft-sided cooler with their favorite food and beverages.

Fans can follow Kansas Speedway on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kansasspeedway, Twitter (@kansasspeedway), Instagram (kansasspeedway) and Snapchat (kansasspeedway).

Kansas Speedway PR