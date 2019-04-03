2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Set for Saturday, July 18 at Loudon

New England race fans can add another race to their plans for the 2020 NASCAR race weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. NASCAR released its 2020 Xfinity Series schedule today, including its annual July 18, 2020 visit to “The Magic Mile.”

The Xfinity Series was the first NASCAR sanctioned race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 1990, making 2019 NASCAR’s 30th season at “The Magic Mile.” The NASCAR Xfinity Series will run their 33rd race at the speedway as part of the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 weekend, July 19-21, 2019 in their only visit in the six-state New England region.

This announcement follows last week’s release of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, which brings the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 to New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

For ticket information for events at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, including the June 8-16 Motorcycle Week at NHMS, the July 19-21 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 race weekend and the September 20-21 Full Throttle Fall Weekend, visit the speedway website at NHMS.com or call Fan Relations at (603) 783-4931.

NHMS PR