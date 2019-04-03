Partnership Lineup Strong for BMS as Food City and UNOH Renew For Multi-Years; Alsco, Ohio Logistics Added As New Partners

It takes a village to support the day-to-day operation of Bristol Motor Speedway. From official partners to community support to visitors from all around the globe, The Last Great Colosseum is a truly special place thanks to the backing of many.



A major piece of that success is the great sponsors that support the Speedway. From a new multi-year extension with Food City to the addition of Ohio Logistics, BMS is embarking on an exciting 2019 season. Add in a great partner program like Bush’s Beans’ free Bush’s Beans Pole Day ticket program and you have a recipe for success at Bristol Motor Speedway.



“We are blessed to have so many wonderful partners that share our mission to exceed expectations in everything we do,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “Without the support and total commitment from all of our outstanding partners, none of this would be possible so on behalf of everyone at Bristol Motor Speedway we offer a huge thank you to each and every one of them.”



The longest running partner in Speedway history, Food City is continuing on with a new multi-year extension. The regional grocery chain will maintain naming rights to the Food City 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race (Sunday, April 7) as well as the Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (Friday, Aug. 16). In addition to being the second longest Cup entitlement sponsor in the sport, Food City has been the innovative visionary behind Food City Family Race Night, which continues to be the longest running and most popular fan fest in NASCAR. The event returns for a 32nd year to BMS Hospitality Village on Friday, April 5.



Bush’s Beans, who also sponsors the Bush’s Beans 150 NASCAR K&N Series race in August, continues its popular Bush’s Beans Pole Day ticketing program in 2019. Guests can receive one free ticket to Bush’s Beans Pole Day on Friday, April 5 for every two cans of Bush’s Beans product purchased. Interested guests can bring a receipt to any ticket booth to claim their ticket to see NASCAR’s best practice and attempt to qualify for the best possible starting spot.



Earlier this year, the Speedway proudly announced that Alsco has joined the fold as sponsor of the Spring NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In addition, Ohio Logistics becomes the official presenting sponsor of the August NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series race.



Alsco has now achieved a trifecta on the Xfinity Series circuit with three Alsco 300 races (Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Kentucky Speedway). The Alsco 300 on Saturday, April 6 will serve as a Dash 4 Cash event, where Xfinity Series regulars Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe and Michael Annett will battle for the chance to win $100,000.



The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics on Thursday, Aug. 15 will serve as the opening event of the 2019 playoffs and will be full of action as drivers battle under the lights for a chance to qualify for the next round and chase a championship.



With everything going on at the Speedway, 2019 is the perfect year to visit the track. Tickets for the upcoming Food City 500 begin at $55 for adults. And for families who want to bring the entire clan, Bristol Motor Speedway officials are making it easier than ever for kids to have an awesome experience. On Friday (April 5) and Saturday (April 6), kids 12-and-under are free for Bush’s Beans Pole Day and the Alsco 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race/Zombie Auto 150 NASCAR K&N Series doubleheader event. On Sunday (April 7), kids tickets are just $10 to see some of the best short track racing in the world. The Bristol Motor Speedway ticket office is the only authorized location that can produce the free kids’ tickets and each child must have a physical ticket in hand to enter the gates.



To purchase tickets to the Food City 500, call 423-BRISTOL or buy them online at http://www.BristolTix.com.

