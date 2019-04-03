Darlington Raceway's NXS Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 Scheduled for Sept. 5, 2020

Darlington Raceway will host its annual NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 race on September 5, 2020, NASCAR announced today.

Time of the race and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 has always been a fun and competitive event for fans as several NASCAR Cup Series regulars usually compete against the up-and-coming drivers who are trying to make the NXS playoffs.

Last season, Brad Keselowski took the checkered flag en route to a weekend sweep of the Lady in Black.

Many of the competitors in the Xfinity Series run special throwback paint schemes for the race as the series and its drivers are an avid supporter of Darlington’s successful throwback platform on Labor Day weekend.

“It’s great to see the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 return to Darlington Raceway in 2020,” said track President Kerry Tharp. “The Xfinity Series always puts on a great show for our fans on Labor Day weekend with many of the teams running special throwback paint schemes. With kids 12 and under free for the Xfinity Series races, it is a great opportunity for families to come out and enjoy a day at the track for an affordable price.”

To see the full 2020 NXS schedule, visit www.NASCAR.com.

Darlington Raceway PR