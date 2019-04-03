Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Races Added to Pocono Raceway's 2020 NASCAR Weekend

Pocono Raceway announced today their 2020 NASCAR race weekend will include four races. Two will take place on Saturday, June 27 and two are scheduled for Sunday, June 28. Day 1 will feature a NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race and will be followed by the first of two NASCAR Cup Series races that weekend. A NASCAR Xfinity Series race will occur before the NASCAR Cup Series race on Day 2. The 2020 NASCAR race weekend at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ marks the first time in NASCAR’s modern era one track will host two, points-paying NASCAR Cup Series races on consecutive days.

The entire race weekend schedule, including race lengths and practice dates have yet to be announced. Tickets for the 2020 races at Pocono Raceway are not currently available. They will be on sale to 2019 ticket purchasers, as part of the Raceway’s renewal process, starting in early September. Additional details regarding the 2020 NASCAR race weekend at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ is currently available at www.poconoraceway.com/2020.

“Now the full scale and grandeur of the 2020 NASCAR weekend at Pocono Raceway should be apparent to all,” said Pocono Raceway CEO, Nick Igdalsky. “This marquee, bucket-list race weekend will create a tremendous value for families and camping guests next summer. As we mentioned last week, we are not increasing the price of our Cup event tickets next year, kids (ages 12 and under) will still receive free gate admission all weekend and we will continue our Worry-Free Weather Guarantee Presented by AccuWeather.

The absolute best way to ensure you have a ticket for 2020 is to have a 2019 Pocono 400 or Gander RV 400 Sunday race or weekend camping ticket. The reason for this is because of our annual renewal program. Any 2019 ticket holder will have priority to purchase 2020 tickets and will save up to 20% on those tickets once they renew.

Our lowest-priced adult ticket for NASCAR Cup Series events is $45. Two adult ticket holders, with each being allowed to bring up to four kids for FREE, can attend a 2019 race for just $90. If they choose to renew for 2020 tickets, those same two adults and up to eight kids can attend Day 1 or Day 2 of the 2020 double-header weekend for just $72.”

In 2019, Pocono Raceway will host two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, a NTT IndyCar Series race and The Great Pocono Raceway Air Show. One NASCAR Xfinity Series, one NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and two ARCA Menards Series races are also on the ‘The Tricky Triangle’s’ calendar this summer. For tickets, visit www.poconoraceway.com or call 1-800-RACEWAY (1-800-722-3929).

Pocono Raceway PR