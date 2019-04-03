Richmond Raceway Welcomes Back the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series for the 2020 Toyota Spring Race Weekend

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) will welcome back the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series to America’s Premier Short Track under the lights on Saturday, April 18, 2020. This will be the first Gander Trucks race at Richmond since 2005. The NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season finale will take place at America’s Premier Short Track on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. In 2020, Richmond will host the Toyota Spring Race Weekend on April 18-19 and NASCAR Cup Playoff Weekend on Sept. 11-12.

“Since I came to Richmond in 2011, I have been asked one question more than any other, ‘When are the trucks coming back?’” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “We have actively pursued a NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race for years, so we look forward to welcoming the Gander Trucks back home to Richmond next spring.”

Richmond hosted the Gander Trucks for the first 11 years of the series from 1995 to 2005. The first Gander Trucks race at Richmond was a photo finish between Terry LaBonte and Geoffrey Bodine on Sept. 7, 1995. Bob Keselowski, father of Brad, captured the only Gander Trucks victory of his career at Richmond on Sept. 4, 1997. Mike Skinner is a two-time winner at Richmond with wins in 1996 as well as the last Gander Trucks race in 2005.

Tony Stewart famously got his first win in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond on Sept. 11, 1999. He also competed in six Gander Trucks races in his career with both victories coming at the Action Track in back-to-back years, 2002-2003.

For the first time since 1997, NASCAR will make its first stop in the Commonwealth of Virginia at America’s Premier Short Track for the eighth annual Toyota Spring Race Weekend on April 18-19, 2020. The Gander Trucks race will take over as the traditional Saturday night race under the lights on April 18, 2020. The Gander Trucks race name will be announced at a later date. The TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy Series race will shift to Sunday racing with start times to be announced in the future.

The NASCAR Cup Playoff Weekend will return under the lights on Sept. 11-12, 2020. The road to the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship will again lead through Richmond as one of the select number of tracks (ten) who host a playoff race. The Action Track will be the second race of the first round of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs for the ninth annual Federated Auto Parts 400 on Saturday night. Richmond will host the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season finale on Friday night with the Go Bowling 250. This will be the 28th consecutive year the fall race weekend is under the lights at Richmond.

Official start times for 2020 NASCAR races will be announced at a later date.

Richmond Raceway PR