Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson Headline Ignition Garage Hospitality

Defending Hollywood Casino 400 winner Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson, who finished in the Top Five in both Kansas Speedway races in 2018, will headline Q&A sessions at Ignition Garage on Saturday, May 11.

“It’s great that our fans are going to get to hear from two of the most popular drivers in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series,” said Kansas Speedway President Patrick Warren.

The Ignition Garage is located in the support series garage, and includes a hospitality parking pass, pre-race pass for access to the pre-race concert, driver introductions and FanWalk, a guided tour of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage, Q&A sessions with NASCAR drivers and VIPs, exclusive gifts, and an opportunity to watch Stage 1 of the race from a designated area near pit road.

The Ignition Garage will open when the grandstand gates open and closes at the conclusion of Stage 1. Transportation to and from the infield until the end of Stage 1 is available for fans who need assistance.

This one day hospitality option is $199 per person. To purchase the Ignition Garage hospitality, fans must have a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series grandstand ticket or RV admission.

General parking is always free at Kansas Speedway and fans can bring in one 14x14x14-inch soft-sided cooler with their favorite food and beverages.

