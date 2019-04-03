Kentucky Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities Accepting Applications for 2019 Grant Distribution Program

The Kentucky Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC) is currently accepting applications for its 2019 Grant Distribution Program. Non-profit organizations dedicated to improving the quality of life for children in Kentucky and parts of Southwest Ohio and Southeast Indiana are encouraged to apply for a grant.

“Speedway Children’s Charities is dedicated to impacting the lives of children in need in our local area,” said Chapter Director Dayna Winslette. “The time and dedication we put into our fundraisers throughout the year provide us the opportunity to offer grant funding to non-profit organizations that help these children, and we’re excited to continue the tradition we started with this years ago. What’s more exciting is that every dollar we raise stays right here in our own community.”

This will be the sixth year the Kentucky Chapter of SCC has been able to award grants to local non-profits. Over the past five years, the chapter has awarded over $400,000 in grant funding to nearly 50 local children’s organizations in Kentucky, Southwest Ohio and Southeast Indiana. Additionally, they have partnered with Feed the Children and the Council for State Governments to distribute more than 685,000 pounds of food and supplies to almost 17,000 families in need. Since its inception in 2011, the Kentucky Chapter of SCC and Kentucky Speedway have distributed more than $725,000 in funding and assistance in the local area.

In order to be eligible for an SCC grant, the applying organization must be an existing 501(c)(3) non-profit entity whose primary focus is children and whose program functions within SCC Kentucky’s designated service area. Additionally, the requested funds must fall within the mission of SCC: To care for children in educational, financial, social and medical need in order to help them lead productive lives.

The grant application and further eligibility requirements can be found on SCC Kentucky’s website. Completed applications must be postmarked on or before Saturday, August 31, 2019. Final decisions on the awarding of grants will be made by the organization’s Board of Trustees in early November, with funds being distributed by Speedway Children’s Charities at their annual Night of Giving in early December.

For additional information about the grant application process or to download the document for your organization, please visit http://www.speedwaycharities. org/grants/kentucky/.

KYSCC PR