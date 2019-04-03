Richmond Raceway’s Modernized Infield to Host Driver Appearances & Fan Programming for the Toyota Spring Race Weekend

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) will welcome fans for the modernized infield’s spring debut over the Toyota Spring Race Weekend on April 12-13. The DC Solar FanGrounds, which was officially unveiled in Sept. 2018, was part of Richmond Raceway Reimagined, a $30-million infield redevelopment project. This spring fans will get closer to NASCAR than ever before as Richmond provides full immersion into their favorite sport in the FanGrounds.

Fans will start their FanGrounds experience with a walk through the Eternal Fan Pedestrian Tunnel to access the modernized infield. The tunnel has an expanded width to make traveling from the grandstands to the infield easier. Fans can purchase plaques as part of the Fan Memories program by Eternal Fan that will be placed on the infield side of the tunnel. These plaques are to honor Richmond’s dedicated fans. To learn more about the Fan Memories program, visit richmondraceway.com/ fanmemories.

The highlight of the FanGrounds is the fan viewing walkways in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Garages. Fans can watch all of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams work on their race cars as they get prepared for the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy Series race. Fans will receive a behind-the-scenes look at the sport and put them closer than ever before to their favorite driver. Fan can now interact and engage with drivers as their teams work on the race car.

New for 2019 fans will be able to access the Start/Finish Line for a memorable experience. Whether it’s a one-of-a-kind photo or signing your name, Start/Finish Line access is a new amenity fans can experience with a FanGrounds pass. Fans can visit the Start/Finish Line on Saturday, April 13 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Fans with a FanGrounds pass will also have Pit Road Access on Saturday, April 13 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

On Friday, April 12, Richmond will offer Open Garage Access to 200 FanGrounds passholders. Wristbands will be handed out on Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Open Garage Access will be on Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Fans will need to sign a waiver, and minors will need a waiver signed on-site by a parent or guardian. This will provide yet another opportunity for FanGrounds passholders to get even closer to the sport.

In the modernized infield, fans will enjoy NASCAR celebrity appearances, musical entertainment, Pre-Race Ceremonies presented by va811.com, and more in the Markel Entertainment Plaza located in Turn 1. A DJ located in this area will provide fans with the latest songs in-between numerous driver appearances scheduled throughout the weekend. Below is a schedule of appearances available in the Markel Entertainment Plaza:

Friday, April 12

2:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Justin Haley Q&A

Saturday, April 13

2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. – David Ragan Jenga Q&A

3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Erik Jones & Matt DiBenedetto Autograph Session Wristbands will be distributed at Virginia Visitor Center on Saturday at 2 p.m.

4:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. – Ty Dillon Q&A

4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Kyle Busch Q&A

Time and driver availability subject to change.

Fans can also visit the various neighborhoods in the FanGrounds, including the Virginia Lottery Neighborhood and the M&M’s Neighborhood. Visitors won’t be able to miss the colorful M&M’S Neighborhood located at the shade structure to the left of Victory Lane, along with exclusive activations and concession branding in the neighborhood. Mars, Incorporated confections and products will be available at concessions in the FanGrounds.

Virginia Tourism Corporation brings Virginia is for Racing Lovers action to the FanGrounds. A standalone Virginia Tourism Visitor Center is located in a space outside the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage in the modernized infield to help fans make the most of their travel experience in Virginia.

Richmond’s Pre-Race Ceremonies presented by va811.com take place in the modernized infield. As part of the festivities, fans are invited to stand next to the stage to cheer and high-five their favorite drivers as they are introduced on the stage. Richmond provides fans with a unique, immersive experience including smoke, lights, and the opportunity to wish drivers good luck before the green flag. The track’s interactive pre-race ceremonies is a one-of-a-kind experience at Richmond.

To finish off the day in the FanGrounds, fans can experience the winning feeling by watching the Gatorade Victory Lane festivities from inside the FanGrounds. Located in Turn 1, fans will be up close to see the winning driver and crew celebrate conquering America’s Premier Short Track post-race. Fans will feel the Gatorade fly and stay to watch as the race winner takes part in the hat dance.

Fans will have the opportunity to take photos in Gatorade Victory Lane with the ToyotaCare 250 and TOYOTA OWNERS 400 trophies over the Toyota Spring Race Weekend. The ToyotaCare 250 trophy will be on display on Friday, April 12 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 trophy will be showcased on Saturday, April 12 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

FanGrounds passes are available to purchase for the Toyota Spring Race Weekend on April 12-13 and NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend on Sept. 20-21. Fans must have a race ticket in order to purchase FanGrounds passes. Individual Friday or Saturday passes are $70, and weekend passes are $125. Kids 12 & younger are only $25 for single day passes and $40 for weekend passes. For more information on the FanGrounds, visit richmondraceway.com/fangrounds .

Richmond Raceway PR