Richmond Raceway Unveils Spring Garage Walk of Honor Panel Recognizing NASCAR Cup Rookies of the Year from Virginia

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) unveiled a new panel for the Garage Walk of Honor in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage in the DC Solar FanGrounds for the Toyota Spring Race Weekend. The spring panel recognizes NASCAR Cup Rookie of the Year award winners from the Commonwealth of Virginia. The panel was uncovered by Bill Dennis, 1970 NASCAR Cup Rookie of the Year, and Kent and Laura Pond, son and daughter of Lennie Pond who was the 1973 NASCAR Cup Rookie of the Year.

For this spring’s Garage Walk of Honor panel, the Richmond Historical Committee chose to recognize NASCAR Cup Rookie of the Year award winners who are from Virginia. Between 1970 and 2006, seven drivers from the Commonwealth have received the honors. The drivers are Bill Dennis in 1970, Lennie Pond in 1973, Ricky Rudd in 1977, Ronnie Thomas in 1978, Jimmy Hensley in 1992, Jeff Burton in 1994, and Denny Hamlin in 2006.

“Motorsports in Virginia has a rich history, so we will continue to honor the history and legends of the track as part of the Racing Virginia story in the fan viewing walkways in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garages,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “As fans watch race teams prepare race cars in the Cup garages, they can also learn about the heritage of racing at Richmond and across the Commonwealth with the Garage Walk of Honor.”

The Garage Walk of Honor unveiled the first four wall placements last September as part of the launch of the modernized infield. The inaugural Garage Walk of Honor panels honored Richmond’s founder Paul Sawyer, NASCAR Hall of Famers Joe Weatherly, Curtis Turner, Wendell Scott, and Glen and Leonard Wood, and local legends Ray Hendrick and Junie Donlavey.

The Richmond Historical Committee, chaired by long-time Richmond Times-Dispatch and Racing Virginia motorsports writer Randy Hallman, identifies the iconic members and historical moments that should be represented and shared as part of Richmond’s Garage Walk of Honor. The Richmond Historical Committee includes Dick Conway, Al Pearce, John Dodson, Billy Thurston and consultants Bill Sawyer and Dave Fulton. Richmond staff represented on the committee are Dennis Bickmeier, Linwood Burrow, and Brent S. Gambill.

The Richmond Historical Committee meets annually to select the next individual(s), moment(s), and/or theme(s) for future wall placements in the Garage Walk of Honor. With 20 total wall placements available in the new Monster Energy Series garage, the track will unveil a new panel for each race weekend over the next eight years.

Fans will get their chance to see the new NASCAR Cup Rookie of the Year panel, along with the rest of the Garage Walk of Honor, with the spring debut of the FanGrounds over the Toyota Spring Race Weekend on April 12-13.

New attractions previously announced in the FanGrounds include the Virginia Lottery Neighborhood, Markel Entertainment Plaza, M&M’s Neighborhood, Virginia Tourism Visitor Center, Eternal Fan Pedestrian Tunnel and Fan Memories program, and the all-new Gatorade Victory Lane.

One-day ($70) and two-day ($125) passes are available. For more information on the FanGrounds, visit richmondraceway.com/fangrounds .

Richmond Raceway PR