Trackside Live Presented by Symbicort Brings Drivers and Entertainment To Race Fans During The Food City 500 Weekend

SYMBICORT (budesonide/formoterol fumarate dehydrate), an AstraZeneca product, and Bristol Motor Speedway will bring NASCAR’s biggest names and pure entertainment to the fans at the NASCAR Trackside Live presented by SYMBIOCORT stage on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7.



The NASCAR Trackside Live presented by SYMBICORT stage will be set up in the Fan Zone, next to the famed Bristol Elevator Tower outside Turn 2. The stage will feature driver Q&A’s, musical entertainment and fun/games for race fans getting ready for the Alsco 300/Zombie Auto 150 and Food City 500. Jose Castillo and Amy Long will serve as hosts for two NASCAR Trackside Live broadcasts that will air simultaneously on NASCAR.com.



“Thanks to our partnership with AstraZeneca, makers of SYMBICORT, we are looking forward to bringing the drivers and entertainment directly to the fans at the April race weekend,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “The NASCAR Trackside Live presented by SYMBICORT stage provides an opportunity to get up close and personal and have some fun with the biggest names of NASCAR. Jose and Amy always know how to entertain, both with their guests and the crowd.”



NASCAR Trackside Live will broadcast live on NASCAR.com at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 6 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 7. Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series rookie Daniel Hemric and NASCAR K&N drivers and future stars Hailie Deegan and Natalie Decker will headline the Saturday show, while defending Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano, NASCAR stars Austin Dillon and William Byron and wrestling legend Bill Goldberg will highlight Sunday.



In addition to driver appearances, fans will want to visit the NASCAR Trackside Live Stage presented by SYMBICORT for some great musical entertainment. Hip Gypsy will take to the stage at 10:45 on Saturday, while Ragged Sally and WlydeHeart will entertain the crowd at 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. respectively.



To purchase tickets to the Food City 500 race weekend, please call 423-BRISTOL or buy them online at www.BRISTOLTix.com.



To learn more about SYMBICORT, visit www.MySymbicort.com. AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide.

BMS PR