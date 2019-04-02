Allison Grandstand at Dover International Speedway to be open free to fans for Goodyear Tire Test on Tuesday, April 9

Dover International Speedway will open one section of grandstands for fans on Tuesday, April 9 with six NASCAR drivers scheduled to participate in a Goodyear Tire Testing Session at the Monster Mile.

Drivers scheduled to participate are Justin Allgaier (Chevrolet), Austin Dillon (Chevrolet), Drew Herring (Toyota), Kyle Larson (Chevrolet), David Ragan (Ford) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (Ford). The Allison Grandstand will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the session and seats are free to all fans.

Drivers and teams will be working with Goodyear officials as they test tire setups and compounds in preparation for the upcoming May 3-5 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway.

Starting at 10 a.m., seats will be available in the Allison Grandstands via Gate 3. Seating in the enclosed grandstands on the backstretch, accessible via elevator on the third floor of the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, will also be available.

NOTE FOR FANS: Please keep in mind, testing hours and driver participation are subject to change by Goodyear. In case of inclement weather, the Tire Testing Session could be held on Wednesday, April 10 or cancelled.

For parking, fans should enter the main entrance to Dover International Speedway off of U.S. 13 and follow the signs from there. The Monster Mile’s main ticket office will be open starting at 8 a.m. during the testing session as well.

The drivers are scheduled to be back in Dover for the May 3-5 NASCAR tripleheader weekend, capped by the Sunday, May 5 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

The open grandstands during the Goodyear Tire Test is just part of Dover’s planned 50th Anniversary celebrations surrounding the May 3-5 NASCAR tripleheader weekend. In addition to the special gold Monster trophies given to the race winners and free 1:64-scale Dover diecast cars to the first 15,000 guests on May 5, fans can also enjoy multiple free performances by the famous Harlem Globetrotters in the 8-acre FanZone, a free Charlie Daniels Band concert on the Xfinity Stage in Victory Plaza, free appearances by country music star John Rich, as well as Micro Wrestling Federation matches, Del Rods Car Club car shows, a Winston Cup Mobile Museum display, on-site NASCAR and sports betting and much more.

The May 3-5 NASCAR tripleheader weekend also includes the “JEGS 200” NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on Friday, May 3, and the “Allied Steel Buildings 200” NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, May 4.

The Monster Mile’s Oct. 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend features the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Friday, Oct. 4, the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race on Saturday, Oct. 5 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Sunday, Oct. 6. The Oct. 6, 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race will be the 100th NASCAR Cup Series race in track history. Dover International Speedway will be the 10th track in the nation to host 100 NASCAR Cup Series races.

Keep up to date on all 50th Anniversary announcements and schedules by visiting DoverSpeedway.com or calling (800) 441-RACE. You can also keep up with all track activities at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

