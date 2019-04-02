BMS High Banks & Heels Women's Club Celebrating Inaugral Year, Kicking Off April 2019 Events

Members of the High Banks & Heels Women’s Club at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) will have the opportunity to gather for their first event of the year during the Food City 500 weekend, April 5-7.



The club, which is celebrating its inaugural year, invites female race fans from across the nation to share their passion for the sport. With promotional support from Belk, membership in the group offers several benefits — including access to a new, dedicated suite area that will premiere during race weekend.



“High Banks & Heels is a wonderful opportunity for women who love racing to come together for fun and fellowship,” said Belton Caldwell, wife of BMS General Manager Jerry Caldwell and founder of the High Banks & Heels Women’s Club. “Women play an essential role in the Bristol Motor Speedway community and the success of NASCAR overall, and we look forward to spending time together as we enjoy the races at The Last Great Colosseum.”



High Banks & Heels provides a forum for women to stay connected with NASCAR, Bristol Motor Speedway and one another through a variety of exclusive events throughout the racing season. Membership is $35 annually. Participants who join during the 2019-2020 racing season receive a high-quality clear backpack containing High Banks & Heels-branded memorabilia, along with exclusive Belk offers, discount vouchers for concessions and souvenir purchases at Speedway World, access to special events throughout the year, and more. In addition, returning members will receive a commemorative renewal gift each year.



New and returning members are encouraged to attend the club’s first social event of the NASCAR racing season in the new High Banks & Heels Women’s Club suite, located above Turn 2, on Sunday, April 7 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. Participants will enjoy refreshments, raffle prizes, trivia games, visits with special guests from the NASCAR industry, and more. Members who wear their favorite form of heels of any kind for the High Banks & Heels shoe contest will also be entered for the chance to win prizes.



For more information, visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com/ fans/womens-club or email womensclub@ bristolmotorspeedway.com.

BMS PR