Virginia 811 Digs Sponsorship of Richmond Raceway’s Pre-Race Ceremonies

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) and Virginia 811 announce a partnership for the track’s immersive pre-race ceremonies for the Toyota Spring Race Weekend on April 12-13 and NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend on Sept. 21-22. The not-for-profit organization will have the naming rights for Richmond’s new fan-friendly pre-race ceremonies and driver introductions in the DC Solar FanGrounds. The name will now officially be Pre-Race Ceremonies presented by va811.com.

“Our new interactive pre-race ceremonies and driver introductions in the FanGrounds were unveiled to positive feedback from across the motorsports industry and our loyal fans last fall,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “The immersive experience and driver engagement with fans in our one-of-a-kind pre-race ceremonies will only grow through the partnership with Virginia 811 this season. We look forward to working together to further amplify Pre-Race Ceremonies presented by va811.com, and reminding fans to call or click va811.com before they dig.”

Virginia 811, formerly called Miss Utility of Virginia, was created by Virginia’s utilities to protect their underground facilities. Individual fans or a company who plans to dig should or visit va811.com or call 811 before they dig. Virginia 811 will make sure the area is able to be excavated safely, and ensure no underground facilities will be harmed. To learn more about the organization and how to “Dig with CARE,” visit va811.com.

“We are excited to begin this partnership with Richmond Raceway as the sponsor for the pre-race ceremonies,” said Rick Pevarski, President & CEO of Virginia 811. “This allows us to support NASCAR while reminding race fans to always contact VA811 before any digging projects. Remember to Dig with Care and keep Virginia safe.”

Richmond’s new pre-race ceremonies and driver introductions take place in the FanGrounds, the track’s modernized infield. As part of the festivities, fans are invited to stand next to the stage to cheer and high-five their favorite drivers as they are introduced on the stage. Richmond provides fans with a unique, immersive experience including smoke, lights, and the opportunity to wish drivers good luck before the green flag. The track’s interactive pre-race ceremonies is a one-of-a-kind experience at Richmond.

FanGrounds passes are available to purchase for the Toyota Spring Race Weekend on April 12-13 and NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend on Sept. 20-21. Fans must have a race ticket in order to purchase FanGrounds passes. Individual Friday or Saturday passes are $70, and weekend passes are $125. Kids 12 & younger are only $25 for single day passes and $40 for weekend passes. For more information on the FanGrounds, visit richmondraceway.com/fangrounds .

