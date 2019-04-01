SCC-Bristol Hosting Food City 500 Weekend Events To Help Raise Money For Local Children In Need In This Community

As the crowds descend upon East Tennessee for the Food City 500 weekend, the Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities is in full force helping to raise money for children in need.



SCC-Bristol will hold numerous fundraisers throughout race week to benefit thousands of children in the region. Some of SCC’s opportunities include Track Laps, The “Strength Behind the Stars” Luncheon, the Charity Cornhole Tournament presented by State Water Heaters and the Red Bucket Brigade presented by Food City and Drake's.



“The race fans have always been such a major part of our efforts to raise money to assist children in our community,” said Claudia Byrd, executive director of Speedway Children’s Charities Bristol chapter. “We could not do what we do without their generosity or support and look forward to another tremendous race weekend.”



On Thursday, April 4, Track Laps will begin at 6:30 p.m., allowing guests the opportunity to drive their own vehicle around The Last Great Colosseum. A 10-lap package is available for $35 while a 20-lap package is $50. Guests are asked to arrive and stage at the South Entrance of Bristol Motor Speedway off Highway 11 E/Volunteer Parkway.



The “Strength Behind the Stars” luncheon will be held on the third floor of the O. Bruton Smith Admin Building on Friday, April 5 at 11:30 a.m. Stevie Waltrip, wife of NASCAR Hall of Fame driver and FOX Sports analyst Darrell Waltrip, and Ashley Allgaier, wife of current NASCAR Xfinity Series star Justin Allgaier, will headline the event. Current FOX Sports personality Kaitlyn Vincie will serve as emcee. To learn more and reserve a seat, please contact Betsy Holleman at (423) 989-6975.



The Charity Cornhole Tournament presented by State Water Heaters takes place April 5-7 in the Fan Zone. The cost per team to enter is $40. Guests will receive a commemorative gift and a shot at $1,000 prize. To register, visit www.speedwaycharities.org/ bristol. Qualifying rounds will take place Friday, April 5, at 2 and 5 p.m. and Saturday, April 6 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The grand championship round will be held on Sunday, April 7 at 10 a.m.



On race day for the Alsco 300/Zombie Auto 150 (Saturday, April 6) and the Food City 500 (Sunday, April 7), guests are encouraged to participate in the Red Bucket Brigade presented by Food City on Saturday and Drake’s on Sunday. During the first caution or at the end of the first stage, whichever comes first, volunteers will be passing around red buckets in the grandstands. Fans are encouraged to donate their loose change into the buckets.



For more information, visit www.speedwaycharities.org/ bristol.

BMS PR