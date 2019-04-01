Monster Energy NASCAR Free Friday Returning To Pocono In 2019

Monster Energy, Pocono Raceway and NASCAR are joining forces for the third annual ‘Monster Energy NASCAR Free Friday’ program. Fans will have the chance to enjoy all the racing action and fun activities at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ for free on Friday, May 31, by recycling any size Monster Energy can.

The on-track events on ‘Monster Energy NASCAR Free Friday’ include Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practices and qualifying, NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, ARCA Menards Series qualifying and the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 ARCA race. All that is needed to attend these events at Pocono Raceway on Friday, May 31 is an empty can, any size, of Monster Energy. Additionally, Grandstand parking at Pocono Raceway is always free for all event dates during NASCAR race weekends.

“We are excited to bring this back for a third year,” said Ben May, Pocono Raceway President. “This initiative delivers a unique program to our customers and allows for them to join our sustainability efforts. The support from fans, along with the support of Monster Energy and NASCAR Green, show we can all play a role in being more environmentally conscious.”

Fans can bring their empty Monster Energy can to be recycled at the redemption center located outside of Fan Fair, at the giant American Flag, behind the Grandstands. They will be given a ticket and can enjoy May 31, at the racetrack for free.

For more details about the Monster Energy NASCAR Free Friday program at Pocono Raceway, please visit www.poconoraceway.com/freefriday.

Pocono Raceway, along with Monster Energy and NASCAR will ensure all cans are recycled, under the NASCAR Green umbrella, a comprehensive recycling effort has accounted for millions of bottles and cans being recycled annually thanks to designated bins in the grandstand, concourse, suites, garage and campgrounds at almost every track NASCAR visits. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com/Green .

Note: Kids, ages 12 and under, are not required to bring an empty can of Monster Energy as they already receive free access to Pocono Raceway on Fridays and Saturdays during NASCAR event weekends. Additionally, children (ages 12 and under) can now attend Sunday NASCAR and INDYCAR events at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ for free in 2019. For more information, visit www.poconokidsfree.com .

Pocono Raceway PR