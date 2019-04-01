‘Best of the Best’ Collection Defines Automotive Perfection at Pennzoil AutoFair

In the show car world, only a handful of vehicles are recognized each year as being the “Best of the Best.” During this weekend’s Pennzoil AutoFair at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which runs from Thursday to Sunday, auto enthusiasts can see a collection of the cars judged to be the finest in the country.

Four of the half-dozen Bests coming to AutoFair were finalists for the Don Ridler Memorial Award at last year’s Detroit Autorama. The Ridler Award is truly the Holy Grail for custom car builders, and, to be eligible, a car must never have been shown publicly before appearing at the Autorama. Eight finalists are announced each year, and the winner is chosen from that “Great 8” group. The amazing 2018 Great 8 customs coming to AutoFair include a 1936 Pontiac known as the “Pindian,” 1940 Ford Opera Coupe, 1949 Cadillac convertible nicknamed the “Golden Empress,” and a 1956 Continental Mk II that carries the moniker “The Scarlet Lady.”

Like many thoroughbred custom cars, these machines from the upper stratosphere of the hobby wear meticulous paint schemes on bodies that have been nipped, tucked, stretched, cut, and massaged into visual works of art. Interiors are unique designs, covered in exotic fabrics and fine leathers. Engines at this level are typically far more powerful than anything installed in the cars when they were new. Chassis and frames are upgraded with 21st century suspensions and brake systems for modern performance and handling.

For some, perfection means achieving a car’s true potential, such as when John Flowers turned a retired 1967 Chevrolet Nova SS street racer into a powerful Prowler Orange street machine. For others, perfection means returning a special car to its original factory condition through a painstakingly researched restoration, such as what John & Connie Fifer did with their 1970 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS 454. These Chevy show cars will be displayed with the Best of the Best at AutoFair.

During all four days of the Pennzoil AutoFair, the Best of the Best collection will share exhibit space with a Ghostbusters tribute car, a motorized Rocket Ship Car carnival ride, a 60th anniversary display of Chevrolet’s El Caminos, and a collection of Bonneville Salt Flats racers.

MORE INFO:

The Pennzoil AutoFair features more than 50 car club displays and more than 10,000 vendor spaces offering an array of automotive parts and memorabilia. More than 1,500 collectible vehicles of all makes and models will be available for sale in the car corral that rings the 1.5-mile superspeedway. In addition, kids can enjoy face-painting, bounce houses, and other games and entertainment in the Play Zone. Hours for this weekend’s Pennzoil AutoFair are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

TICKETS:

Single-day tickets are $13 each day for adults. Admission is FREE for children 13 and under with an adult. A 4-Day Weekend Pass is available for just $32. To buy tickets, AutoFair attendees can call the speedway ticket office at 1-800-455-FANS (3267), shop online at www.charlottemotorspeedway. com/tickets or buy them at the gate.

FOLLOW US:

Keep track of Pennzoil AutoFair attractions and events by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

CMS PR