"Party in the Pits" honors '18 Mahoning Valley champs.Opening Night 2019 is this coming Saturday, April 6

Mahoning Valley Speedway began a new twist in celebrating the season-long driver accomplishments as promoters Jack and Rebecca Carlino staged the first ever “Party in the Pits” which payed honor to the 2018 divisional champions and top point finishers while using the casual festive event to usher in 2019 that takes place this coming Saturday, April 6.



Held on the final weekend of pre-season Test and Tune days, the Party in the Pits saw over 250 guests stick around afterwards to pay tribute to the past season’s champs and more.



Brian DeFebo was awarded his second consecutive Mahoning Modified trophy, earning the top prize over Bobby Jones and Kyle Strohl. DeFebo was the top feature winner in ’18 with five and among those victories included his 100th overall verdict. With this championship DeFebo now has 8 overall, six others coming at Evergreen Raceway.



After a number of years settling either runner-up or a top-3 point finisher, Frankie Althouse finally procured his first driving title in nearly 15 years of running at the paved ¼-mile oval. Althouse fought right down to the wire with two-time and defending champ Mike Sweeney as well as top class winner Jeremy Miller.



After a few years hiatus, former Street Stock titlist Mark Deysher came back into the fold in 2017 and when 2018 rolled around he maintained a strong focus on regaining his championship form from 2001 and 2006. And, that he did, keeping himself among the champion contenders all year long, picking up his 21st career feature win along the way and edging out Cody Geist and Jared Ahner for title number three.



2018 was the debut of the Sportsman Modified class and it was filled with a great mix of veterans and up and coming talent. Although the division ran a limited schedule, the drivers showed the potential for growth. After all was said and done it was a very familiar name that would be honored as champion when 15-year old Austin Beers, who the previous year was fresh off a Hobby Stock title, picked up the top hardware.



Young Beers, son of multi-time Modified champion Eric, was faced off against a prominent star in gaining the crown, beating standout Earl Paules for the elusive top prize. Beers ended the year with a class leading four wins and would finish in the top-5 in each feature held.



Mike Stofflet proved unequivocally for a second straight year that he was the man to beat with the Dirt Mods. In 13 races held Stofflet won 8 times and despite a solid resurgence with car counts and competition, he was very fast week in and week out, failing only once to not make the top-5 by the end of each race.



For Jake Kibler, nearly 20 years of racing for a title came to fruition as the sly and cagey veteran picked up the Pro 4 crown in what was a great season-long battle between him and former champ Cody Kohler. Both drivers dominated the win column with four for Kibler and five going to Kohler. However, Kibler had the better of them in top-5s which would ultimately be the deciding factor for his long-overdue accomplishment.



For decades the name Wambold has been at the forefront of champions and winners at Mahoning Valley, most notably by legendary George Wambold.



In 2018 the Wambold name made a triumph return to the top of the rankings as his son, Michael Wambold, who despite going winless, raced his way with the mark of consistency to the Hobby Stock title just ahead of Ryan Berger and Al Arthofer.



After the class trophies where handed out a number of special awards were presented which included the Checkered Flag Fan Club Service Appreciation Award to assistant race director Frank Hoffman.



The Rookie of the year recipients where Kristy Arthofer, Samantha Osborn, Matt Schlenker, Corey Edelman, Josh Kuronya and Peyton Arthofer in the Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Dirt Mods, Pro 4s and Hobby Stocks respectively.



Sponsored by Ahner’s Plumbing and Heating of Palmerton, the Best Appearing Car honorees where Kyle Strohl, Modified, Frankie Althouse Late Model, Jared Ahner Street Stocks, Avery Arthofer Sportsman Modifieds, Mike Stofflet Dirt Mods, Randy Schaffer Pro 4 and Al Arthofer Hobby Stock.



In the Most Improved Driver category it was Joey Jarowicz in the Modifieds with Kenny Hein in the Late Models, Billy Sittler Jr., Dirt Mods, Ken Erney III with the Street Stocks, Randy Schaffer, Pro 4 and Hobby Stock Al Arthofer.



The focus now moves to this coming Saturday, April 6 at 6:00 pm for the 2019 lid lifter headlined by a 100-lap/$3000-to-win Modified feature. Also on the slate will be Late Models, Street Stocks, Dirt Mods, Pro 4s and Hobby Stocks all running heats and features.



Pits will open at 11:30 am.



MVS PR