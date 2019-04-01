Austin Reed was victorious in the Pro All Star Series (PASS) Super Late Model Open Feature as part of the first-ever PASS Commonwealth Classic at Richmond Raceway (Richmond). In addition to the PASS Super Late Model Open Feature, the PASS Commonwealth Classic showcased Tour-Type Modifieds, PASS Super Late Model Crates, American-Canadian Tour (ACT) Late Models, Mid-Atlantic Street Stock (MASS) Street Stocks, and North East Mini Stock Tour (NEMST) Mini-Stocks competing at America’s Premier Short Track.

The PASS Commonwealth Classic concluded a beautiful day of racing with Reed’s victory in the PASS Super Late Model Open Feature. Two-time PASS winner Jared Irvan, son of two-time Richmond Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race winner Ernie Irvan, was second followed by three-time PASS South Super Late Model champion Matt Craig, five-time PASS National champion Ben Rowe, and Augie Grill completing the top five in the 75-lap feature. Corey Heim was disqualified in post-race inspection.

Tour-Type Modifieds made their return to Richmond for the first time since 2002 at the PASS Commonwealth Classic. In the 75-lap Tour-Type Modifieds race, Matt Hirschman took home the victory. Andy Seuss was the runner-up followed by Bobby Measmer Jr., Jimmy Zacharias, and Bryan Dauzet.

Mike Hopkins held on for the win in the 75-lap PASS Super Late Model Crate feature. He was followed by Jake Johnson, Matt Craig, Martin Latulippe, and Gabe Brown to round out the top five.

In the 40-lap MASS Street Stock race, Jason McDowell pulled away from the field to capture the victory at Richmond. This was the series’ first race at America’s Premier Short Track.

The ACT Late Models made their debut at America’s Premier Short Track for their season opening Commonwealth Classic 65. Joey Polewarcyk Jr., 2014 ACT champion, captured the checkered flag to earn his 20th career win in the series. Three-time ACT champion (2012-2013, 2015), Wayne Helliwell Jr. finished second followed by Rich Dubeau, 2016 ACT champion Nick Sweet, and Jake Johnson in the 65-lap race.

In the opening race, Emerson Cayer outlasted the field in the 25-lap NEMST Mini-Stock race to open the PASS Commonwealth Classic. The race got off to a hectic start as the caution came out on lap two for a multi-car incident involving Jason Kimball, Matt Boucher, Tom Silva, and Jarrett Milan. This was the NEMST’s first race at the Action Track.

For more information on the Pro All Stars Series, visit proallstarsseries.com.

Richmond Raceway PR