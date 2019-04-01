Two Familiar Faces, One New Face In Victory Lane At South Boston Speedway

Two drivers familiar to South Boston Speedway fans and one new driver scored victories Saturday afternoon at "America's Hometown Track."

NASCAR Whelen All American Series national champions Philip Morris and Peyton Sellers split the twin 75-lap NASCAR Whelen All American Series Late Model Stock Car races.

Track officials noted the results are unofficial.

Ron Silk of Norwalk, Ct. won the South Boston 150 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race, a race that marked the first visit of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at South Boston Speedway in 18 years.

Morris won the first of the day's pair of 75-lap Late Model Stock Car Division races, taking the lead from Trey Crews on the 12th lap and holding on the rest of the way. Sellers finished second, 1.407-seconds back, with Crews finishing third, former NASCAR national champion Lee Pulliam finishing fourth and Mike Looney of Catawba, Virginia rounding out the top five finishers.

The win was Morris' second win of the season at the .4-mile oval and his 76th career win at the track.

Sellers won the nightcap, edging Austin Thaxton of Clarksville, Virginia by 1.090-second in a six-lap dash to the finish that followed the race's third caution period. Crews finished third with Thomas Scott of Efland, North Carolina finishing fourth and Mike Jones of South Boston, Virginia completing the top five finishers.

Silk won the South Boston 150 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race in his first-ever start at the track. He was lined up inside of Burt Myers for the final restart with 18 laps to go, bolted into the lead and never relinquished it, driving away to a 1.407-second win over Chase Dowling of Roxbury, CT.

The win was Silk's first victory on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour since May of 2016.

Jimmy Blewett of Howell, NJ finished third with Kyle Bonsignore of Bay Shore, NY and Myers of Walnut Cove, NC rounding out the top five finishers.

There were two lead changes among three drivers, with Myers leading the most laps. Myers led 73 laps after the race leaders pitted for fresh tires, taking the lead from pole winner Tommy Catalano of Ontario, NY, who led the first 59 circuits.

Silk averaged 67.395 mph in winning the race that was slowed by five cautions that consumed 27 laps.

Next Race At South Boston Speedway

NASCAR racing returns to South Boston Speedway on Saturday, April 20 for the track's first night race of the season, the NASCAR Late Model 100.

Getting the green flag at 7 p.m., the five-race NASCAR Late Model 100 racing program will be highlighted by a 100-lap race for the competitors in the NASCAR Whelen All American Series Late Model Stock Car Division. Twin 25-lap races are on tap for the Limited Sportsman Division. A 30-lap race for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division will round out the night’s action.

Registration and pit gates open at 2 p.m., practice runs from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. Grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and qualifying starts at 6 p.m. The first race gets the green flag at 7 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults. Kids ages 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.

For additional information about the NASCAR Late Model 100 racing program or any other events at South Boston Speedway, please visit the speedway’s website at www.southbostonspeedway.com or telephone the speedway at 434-572-4947 or 1-877-440-1540.

SBS PR