Macon Speedway Sunday Test And Tune Canceled

Macon Speedway officials have canceled their Sunday, March 31 test-and-tune event due to saturated grounds and cold temperatures. The test would have been the second of the season for the 1/5-mile high banked oval. A final pre-season practice session is set for Saturday, April 6 at the popular facility.

The Macon Speedway cancelation is the second of the weekend for Track Enterprises officials as Lincoln Speedway’s Saturday test was also washed out. Drivers have not had the chance to get on track yet this season at Lincoln Speedway but may have the opportunity next weekend.

In addition to the Saturday, April 6 event at Macon, Lincoln Speedway is scheduled for a test on Sunday, April 7. Both days will have pits opening at 11:00 AM with on track action from 12:00-4:00. Pit admission will be $20 per person, while grandstand admission is free.

Macon Speedway’s 74th season opener will be held on Saturday, April 13. There will be driver autographs before the races plus CEFCU Kids Club on Millikin University Night. In action will be the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods, Archer’s Alley Street Stocks, Hornets, and Micros By Bailey Chassis.

Lincoln Speedway’s 16th season opener will be held on Friday, April 12. Five divisions are set for the opener with DIRTcar Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Midwest Stock Car Tour Street Stocks, Hornets, and the Nutech Seed DII Midgets.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Saturday, April 6-Macon Speedway Test & Tune 12:00-4:00

Sunday, April 7-Lincoln Speedway Test & Tune 12:00-4:00

Friday, April 12-Lincoln Speedway 16th Season Opener

Saturday, April 13-Macon Speedway 74th Season Opener

Macon Speedway PR