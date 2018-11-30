Racing To Return To Milwaukee Mile In 2019 With Father's Day Event

After a five year hiatus, Super Late Model racing will return to ‘America’s Legendary Oval’, marking the first major event at The Milwaukee Mile since a 2015 IndyCar Series event. The ARCA Midwest Tour Super Late Models will be joined by other regional touring groups for a June 16, 2019 Father’s Day afternoon special event on the famed Wisconsin State Fair Park Speedway.

“It is our continued initiative to bring racing back to the historic Milwaukee Mile," stated Kathleen O’Leary, CEO at the Wisconsin State Fair Park. "We are excited to host this race on Father's Day in 2019."

The headlining event will be a 75-mile race for the ‘Stars and Cars’ of the ARCA Midwest Tour, a series which draws some of the best short track Late Model racers in the country.

“I have only been able to race there once and didn’t do so well,” commented 2018 ARCA Midwest Tour Champion Dalton Zehr. “Now that we are running as well as we are, I am excited to see racing back at the Milwaukee Mile and I know that I can contend for the win.”

Joining the Super Late Models will be the Midwest Trucks, Mid-American Stock Cars and Upper Midwest Vintage Series. A practice day is planned for Saturday, June 15 with final practice, qualifying, preliminary events and feature racing getting underway at 1pm on Father’s Day Sunday, with the main events to follow.

Track Enterprises, one of the nation’s leading motorsports promotions companies, produces over eighty events annually throughout America’s Heartland. Former Auto Racing Promoter of the Year Bob Sargent and Track Enterprises are proud to bring racing back to The Milwaukee Mile for the fans of Midwest Auto Racing.

The Milwaukee Mile is the oldest operating motor speedway in the world, opening in 1903 and hosting major racing events through 2015. Auto racing icon A.J. Foyt competed in more races at the legendary oval than any other facility. It is the largest, most storied oval track in the state. Many Wisconsin short track racers have stated that getting to race there is their equivalent to racing at Daytona International Speedway. The track is located at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, WI, a suburb directly west of Milwaukee.

Full details on the event including times, ticket availability, and more will be announced in the near future. Stay posted at the event promotion website, www.trackenterprises.com. For more information, call 217-764-3200 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Track Enterprises PR