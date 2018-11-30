Operation Speedy Bear Brigade Makes Visit To Children's of Alabama

In the spirit of giving back in the community, Talladega Superspeedway and The NASCAR Foundation teamed up earlier this week for the second-annual “Operation Speedy Bear Brigade.”

During “Giving Tuesday,” on November 27, track employees helped deliver The NASCAR Foundation’s Speedy Bears to ill children at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.

“We are thankful for The NASCAR Foundation’s support of the kids at Children’s of Alabama,” said Talladega track Chairman Grant Lynch. “This is the second year of Operation Speedy Bear Brigade, and our team saw first-hand how it put smiles on the faces of the kids and their families. We are so glad to be a part of it.”

Children’s of Alabama is also a partner to Talladega Superspeedway’s Kids VIP Experience where children 12 and younger get an exciting behind-the-scenes look and up-close access during its two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races each year.

In addition to Talladega Superspeedway’s efforts at Children’s of Alabama, Operation Speedy Bear Brigade took place in 23 other locations across the country on Giving Tuesday, including participation from several NASCAR office and track locations.

“The Speedy Bear Brigade truly demonstrates the generosity of NASCAR Nation,” The NASCAR Foundation Executive Director Nichole Krieger said. “The bears we are providing will put smiles on the faces of so many children in the hospital and will hopefully ease some of the pain that they may be going through.”

This effort was organized through The NASCAR Foundation’s Speediatrics Children’s Fund, which supports needs expressed by hospitals, specialty clinics, camps and others providing children’s medical and health care services.

#GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Following Thanksgiving and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this year’s #GivingTuesday kicked off the giving season by inspiring people to collaborate and give back.

Talladega Superspeedway celebrates its 50th Anniversary in 2019, as well Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project, which will allow fans to be immersed in the sport of NASCAR like never before. It all kicks off with the tripleheader motorsports weekend, April 26-28, featuring the GEICO 500 and the Kids VIP Experience presented by Children’s of Alabama.

TSS PR